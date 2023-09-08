Please send your event details to Marilyn Sturek at msturek@orourkemediagroup.com
Sept. 9
Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana: Final Awards
Sept. 9
Platte Canyon Huskies Softball at Middle Park 11:00/1:00.
Platte Canyon Huskies Football at Sheridan 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 9
South Park Burros Volleyball at home against Sanford 2:00 p.m.
Sept. 9
AcuDetox Group Session with Ruby Hornback CAS, ADS, 4:00 PM at White Buffalo Art Company, Fairplay. RSVP 785-566-6635, Fee $15.00
Sept. 10
International Music Association Western Showcase at 1:00 p.m., 2009 County Rd. 32 at the Florissant Grange (corner of Wildhorn and County Rd. 31).
Sept. 11
The Bailey Patchworkers meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at the Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64, in Bailey.
Sept. 11
Platte Canyon School District Board of Education meeting in the District Office Board Room 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 11
Park County Re-2 Board of Education meeting in the Conference Room, Administrative Building 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 12
Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce meeting at Platte Canyon Fire Protection District community room 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 12
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Volleyball at home against Englewood 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Softball at home against Arvada 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13
Guffey Community Charter School Board meeting.
Sept. 14
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library, lower level at noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass. (Please note this class has moved to Thursday).
Sept. 14
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Volleyball at Fort Lupton 4:00/5:00/6:00.
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Softball at Centaurus 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14
South Park Burros Football against Clear Creek at Evergreen 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 15
South Park Burros Volleyball at home against Del Norte 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 15
Bailey Theatre Company presents “Flying Kites” at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey 7-10 p.m.
Sept. 16
Oktoberfest in Fairplay at South Park Brewing & Taproom, www.southparkbrewingcolorado.com
Sept. 16
Platte Canyon Huskies Volleyball at KIPP 11:00/12:00/1:00
Sept. 16
South Park Burros Volleyball at home against Windsor Charter 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 17
Bailey Theatre Company presents “Flying Kites” at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey 2-5 p.m.
Sept. 19
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Volleyball at home against Jefferson 4:30/5:30/6:30.
Platte Canyon High School Huskies Softball at home against Jefferson 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 19
Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees meeting, Boardroom lower level of Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main St. 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 19
Town of Alma meeting 7:00 p.m.
