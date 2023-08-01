The Como Railroad Heritage Campus on US 285 at Boreas Pass Road, marked with historic Point of Interest Signs, will be open for visitors on Boreas Pass Railroad Days Saturday Aug. 19.
Tours of the Historic Railroad Campus, including the Depot, the Roundhouse, Turntable, Railroad Cars and Locomotive will be open to experience a mountain narrow-gauge railroad that climbed the mountains to tap the resources and develop beautiful South Park.
Rides will be available on the Handcar and Speeders.
The Merchandise store will be open with a vast inventory of railroad-theme clothing and souvenirs.
Burgers, brats, dogs, snow cones and liquid refreshments will be available from Jefferson Market, and visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the new picnic grove.
Early afternoon in the historic Roundhouse will be a music concert presented by a Colorado icon, Denver Brass, and the Colorado Pipes and Drums performing nostalgic American music.
Everyone is welcome to experience and enjoy railroad history and have fun in the historic mountain town of Como, with the railroad campus open from 9 a.m. to late afternoon.
