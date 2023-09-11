The all-volunteer Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon is planning a “Gold Rush Fever” party with dinner, dancing and silent auction on Sept. 23 from 5 - 10 p.m. at Tomahawk Ranch, 2113 County Rd. 43 in Bailey.
The Seniors Alliance works to connect seniors to resources in the Platte Canyon area, bring more resources into the community and weave a network by collaboration with government and nonprofit organizations. The Seniors Alliance works to reduce isolation for seniors and prevent suicides.
The Platte Canyon group works closely with the Senior Coalition of Park County in Fairplay. Educational offerings are brought to the community through Colorado State University. Mt. Evans Hospice provides a foot clinic every other month. They provide a nurse lending closet for medical equipment.
The group works with Mountain Resource Center to bring a food truck to the Bailey Community Center on Main St. every Wed. between 1:15 - 2:00 p.m. There is no need to sign up for the food truck, just show up.
Each spring the Seniors Alliance provides fire evacuation classes with the help of Fire Adapted Bailey and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District.
“The majority of deaths in a natural disaster are over 65 years of age,” President Mary Ann Weskisolo explained. “Park County is expected to see a 300 percent increase in the over-65 population by 2030.”
The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon wants to be a one-stop-shop for a senior when a call is made for help. If they do not know the answer, they will work with other agencies to find the answer and bring in the help needed.
Tickets for the “Gold Rush Fever” fundraiser are $45 per person and include dinner from Roaming Buffalo BarBQ, one drink ticket, a silent auction and “entertainment guaranteed to get you on the dance floor and kicking your heels.” Tickets to “Gold Rush Fever” are limited. They may be purchased at https://networkforgood.com/events/60951-gold-rush-fever-2023 or by going to the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon Facebook page or by calling the office at the Bailey Community Center at 720-385-8300.
“This will be the event of the year,” said Mary Anne Wesoloski, President of the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon Board of Directors. “You won’t want to miss this. The auction items are incredible and full of one-of-a-kind experiences, unique pieces of artwork, travel, fun items and so much more.”
