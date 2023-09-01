The South Park High School football team was as prepared as it could be going into Saturday’s season-opener against Sargent.
The Burros had a gameplan ready to face Sargent’s split-back offense from previous years.
It turns out, however, the Farmers installed a new offense in the offseason and showed up running a spread offense.
“When an opponent changes their offense over the offseason, you can gameplan for something completely wrong,” coach Corree Rivas said. “We had to make some adjustments (because of Sargent’s spread offense). Things just didn’t go according to plan.”
In the end, Sargent left town with a 38-0 victory.
In addition to struggling with a new look from the Sargent offense, South Park had trouble getting through the Sargent defense.
“Offensively, we just didn’t hit our blocks,” Rivas said. “We didn’t execute our plays. It was just a fiasco.”
Rivas, though, thinks the Burros will use the Week 1 loss as a learning experience.
“On Monday, we sat down and watched film as a team,” he said. “The kids understand their duties a lot better now. It was an eye-opening and humbling experience that our kids can use the rest of the season.”
Stats
Burros quarterback Gavin Street completed four of seven passes in the game. “We didn’t have the blocking for him this week, but he’s someone who is able to turn a busted play into something big if he’s given half the opportunity,” Rivas said. “We’re looking for big things from him this year.”
Dyllan Newman gained 11 rushing yards and had two receptions for 15 yards.
Jaden Walker also had two receptions.
Blake Basnett, a junior, is back on the team this year and is a punter. Rivas is excited to have him back.
“He had a strong game,” Rivas said.
“We’re still excited, even though we took that loss,” he said. “Last year’s roster had only 14 kids. This year, we’re at 20. We’re measuring success in a variety of ways this year. It might not always result in getting wins. We have a huge freshman class, and they’re reviving what we’ve been missing.”
This weekend
On Saturday, the Burros play host to Belleview Christian at 1 p.m. Last year, Belleview beat South Park, 60-0, continuing to pass the ball even late in the game with a commanding lead. That’s something South Park hasn’t forgotten about.
“The way that game ended was distasteful with them still throwing the ball late in the fourth quarter,” Rivas said. “My kids are going to have a chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to be ready to compete.”
Captains
Captains for the Burros this year are Dyllan Newman, a senior and four-year varsity player. He plays both ways and returns kickoffs.
“He weighs about 130 pounds, but he packs a hit stick,” Rivas said “and he can be electric on offense.”
Fellow captains this year are Noah Henderson and Jaden Hamner.
Anderson is a center on offense and a linebacker.
Hamner is a guard and a linebacker.
