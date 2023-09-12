The Platte Canyon High School cross country team competed in the Lake County Invitational in Leadville on Sept. 2.
There were 13 teams.
David Seaver was 16th with a time of 23 minutes and 4.7 seconds. Right on his heels was Dristen Hernandez, who was 17th with a time of 23:11.50. Trent Smith was 50th with a time of 25:25.40. Justice Noel was 55th with a time of 25.41.00. Rowan Bailey was 58th with a time of 25:51.00. James Seaver was 68th with a time of 27:12.40.
“We were missing three runners today, but should have everyone back for the Liberty Bell,” coach Mike Demko said. “David Seaver and Dristen Hernandez finished in the top 20. The other four underclassmen all progressed significantly from the last two meets and filled in well for the missing runners.”
“This was one of my hardest races,” David Seaver said, “but with a lot of motivation from my team, I was able to run my best.”
Other teams at the meet were Antonio, Bayfield, Buena Vista, Clear Creek, D’Evelyn, Denver North, Green Mountain, Kent Denver, Kipp Denver Collegiate, Lake County, Platte Canyon, Sheridan and The Pinnacle.
The Huskies next race will be at the Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational Sept. 9.
