One of the saddest things that has happened to our country in recent years (and our county is not immune to it) is the bitter anger and deliberate divisiveness setting neighbor against neighbor. I didn’t grow up in that kind of country. My family had friends who were Republicans and friends who were Democrats and nobody much cared about such things.
When I moved to Guffey in the 1990s, it was to a diverse community of old ranching families, settled down hippies, artists, café owners, builders, retired people from all over with all kinds of beliefs. And everybody got along. The diversity is still here… the tolerance and congeniality less so. Eight years of irrational Obama hatred followed by four years of Trump vitriol caused so much harm.
But I do see things starting to change. I have hope. In Colorado about half of all voters are now unaffiliated. Both the Republicans and the Democrats are losing members to the unaffiliated, but the Republicans are losing many more. Because that’s where most of the divisiveness is coming from, and a lot of Republicans don’t like that. I am firmly convinced that most people are good… it doesn’t matter their political philosophy. But much of the Republican leadership has replaced coherent political philosophy with gaslighting and misinformation and outright manipulation. With an obsession to win at any cost, no matter the harm to our country. And an awful lot of Republican citizens are fed up with that and are looking for options. Of course, they don’t want to become Democrats… why would they? That is not a party that is much in alignment with their own ideals. But they don’t see Democrats as evil monsters to be vilified, any more than most Democrats see Republicans that way. But there remains a minority… a very loud minority… that wants us to believe otherwise.
Fewer and fewer people seem to be listening to them. Thus, the growing number of people who are choosing to make up their own minds, to vote as they think is right, not as a party is telling them they have to. People who want to return to a time (not so long ago) when we all got along with each other much better. When we could all share beers at the local watering hole without arguments breaking out over anything more complex than whether some coach was doing a good job or not. In recent months there’s been quite a lot of that going on in Guffey again.
We have a local blowhard who put up a nasty banner at one end of town. A childish commentary using language that would get any student at our school called onto the carpet. No doubt he thinks he’s clever. But I saw a recent post on social media from somebody coming to town from Buena Vista to visit one of our eating establishments. The first thing they saw was that banner, and they were so disturbed they returned home. No Guffey restaurant benefited from new customers that day. Park County didn’t benefit from a little tax revenue. Rudeness and negativity have material, economic consequences, not just social ones.
