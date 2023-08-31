While the season opening game for the Platte Canyon High School Huskies was short lived due to weather, it still gave fans a preview of the dominant game play in store for the year.
The Huskies took on Center High School Friday, Aug. 25, at Center for a game that would ultimately be postponed due to lighting. The tentative rematch is set for Monday, Sept. 4 with the location still to be determined.
Friday’s game got off to a rocky start as it was delayed an hour and fifteen minutes due to the lighting storms. Then, with three minutes remaining in the second quarter, the game was postponed. At that point the scoreboard favored the Huskies with a 6-0 lead.
Head coach Lance Gunkel said that while maintaining the lead was good to see, there were still “plenty of mistakes” to iron out if the team hopes to continue to be successful throughout the season.
“We didn’t have a chance to prepare for them, so it was a little difficult on defense, we were adjusting as the game went on to what they were doing,” Gunkel said. “It’s typical first game stuff, kids jumping offsides and some other problems with substitutions, but the first time we had the ball, we went down the field and scored. The hardest part was not knowing what to anticipate since they’ve got a new coach. They came out and ran some stuff we really weren’t prepared for, but we’ll be prepared the next time we play them, that’s for sure.”
Returning this year for the first time as quarterback for the Huskies is senior Kamron Skouge, who played wide receiver last year. Additionally, Gunkel said that other standout players are senior running backs Sam Patterson and Greg Oramas, along with senior Tate Heineman and sophomore Ty Cole as wide receiver.
“We have some really good skilled kids,” Gunkel said. “I think we’re going to be pretty fast with those guys because both Greg (Oramas) and Tate (Heineman) were on our track team last year and they were state placers in multiple events, so we’ve got speed. On our offensive line, we’ve got some new guys stepping in, sophomores that didn’t get a lot of time last year that are stepping in and I think they’re going to do well.”
The Huskies will face off against Flatirons Academy at 4 p.m. Friday for a home game before the rematch against Center on Monday.
