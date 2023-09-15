Platte Canyon Huskies football team might consider changing its name to butter because they’re on a roll after a big 62-14 victory over the Sheridan Rams on Saturday in Denver.
With a dominant performance from the offensive line, the Huskies managed to score six rushing touchdowns along with two passing scores from freshman Leo Batzer and junior Carter Hogsett.
Gunkel added that senior Kamron Skouge still continues to learn and improve in his new position as quarterback, making fewer mistakes with each game.
“He’s (Skouge) picking it up and this last game was his first without an interception, so that’s always a good thing when you don’t have turnovers,” Gunkel said. “Still making some mistakes but we expect that from a guy that’s never played quarterback.”
Platte Canyon now sits at a 3-0 season record, but coach Lance Gunkel said that with some of the team’s toughest opponents still ahead of them, now is not the time to “relax.”
“Once we start playing our tougher teams then we’ll really see what we’ve got,” Gunkel said. The rest of our schedule is going to be really tough, we just have to stay focused and get better everyday. But I think our kids did a really great job of taking it to them (Sheridan) and really played hard.”
Next up for the Huskies, they’ll take on the Pinnacle Timberwolves in a non-league match at home Friday, Sept. 22. The Timberwolves currently sit with a 0-3 record after their 46-0 non-league loss to Clear Creek High School.
Gunkel said that while Pinnacle might be struggling, he recalls the team as being “big and physical” from last year and expects to see the same in their next match up.
“It’ll be a challenge for our guys to step up and play against them,” Gunkel said. “But a lot of the guys on the team played against them (Pinnacle) last year and so they have confidence that they can step up and play well against some of these bigger teams.”
