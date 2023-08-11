Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com
Aug. 12
Rotary’s 4th Annual Festival in Conifer
11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the open space adjacent to Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, live music all afternoon; tasty food from food trucks, adult beverages, free parking, $10 admission at the gate; food and drinks are additional. More information, www.coniferfest.com
Aug. 12
JCCA hosts an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 7:30 - 11 a.m. $10 for adults. Proceeds go towards operation and maintenance of the historic buildings in Jefferson.
Aug. 12
Birding Walk with Evergreen Audubon and Mountain Area Land Trust. Identify birds that call South Park home on this nature walk from 7:30 – 11 a.m., Sacramento Creek Ranch (2234 Busch Run Rd, Fairplay). Registration details at www.evergreenaudubon.com.
Aug. 12
Skate Throw Down, South Park Recreation Center, Fairplay, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Aug. 12
Lake George Gymkhana, registration 8 a.m., first event 9 a.m.
Aug. 12
National Night Out Care Fair in Jefferson 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace Church South Park, 6259 County Rd. 35.
Aug. 12
Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana.
Aug. 12 and 13
Living History Days at South Park City, Fairplay.
Aug. 14 (second Monday each month)
The Bailey Patchworkers, Community Church, 4954 County Road 64, in Bailey. This month will be a free sew time, and we will wrap up the plans for the quilt documentation on August 19.
Aug. 14
Volunteer attorneys assist free of charge, Fairplay Library, contact Fairplay Library to be added to list. 719-836-4297.
Aug. 14
Platte Canyon School District RE-1 Board of Education meeting 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 14
South Park School District RE-2 Board of Education meeting 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 15
Park County Post-Session Town Hall with Julie McCluskie House District 13
Tuesday, August 15th, 5-6 p.m. North West Fire Protection District Building in Fairplay, hear highlights from the 2023 legislative session and ask questions.
Aug. 15
Park County Board of County Commissioners work session 9 -11 a.m. followed by meeting 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Aug. 15
Lake George Community Charter School Board meeting.
Aug. 15
Alma Town Council 7:00 p.m.
August 17
“Be A Citizen Scientist for a Day” and learn how to take tree core samples and study 1,000 ancient trees in Fairplay. Sacramento Creek Ranch (2234 Busch Run Rd, Fairplay), hosted by Mountain Area Land Trust, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact Ryan@savetheland.org for details.
Aug. 18
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
Aug. 18-20
Lake George Days in Lake George
Aug. 18-20
Lake George Gem and Mineral Show
Aug. 19
National Night Out Care Fair in Hartsel 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartsel Fire Protection District Station, 131 Elm St.
Aug. 19, 20
Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Tractor Pull
Lake George Community Park, information: Ed Adams: 719-748-8383
Aug. 21
Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees meeting 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 26
Fairplay’s Friday concert is Saturday this month. 5 – 9 p.m., 4th & Front Street with Hazel Miller & The Collective. Food and adult beverages available and free peaches and ice cream social hosted by the Town of Fairplay Mayor and Board of Trustees
Aug. 26
Lake George Gymkhana, registration 8 a.m., first event 9 a.m.
Aug. 26 - 27
Hartsel Days Annual Festival, Saturday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., vendor spaces available, Facebook page “Hartsel Days Annual Festival”
Aug. 29
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
Sept. 9
Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana: Final Awards
Sept. 13
Guffey Community Charter School board meeting.
September 16
Oktoberfest in Fairplay at South Park Brewing & Taproom, www.southparkbrewingcolorado.com
