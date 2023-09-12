Just one year ago, South Park High School and Belleview Christian faced off against one another in football at the home of the Bruins in Westminster. The result was one that stuck with the Burros over the past year – Belleview won, 60-0.
That game continued to serve as motivation for the Burros, so when they took the field at home on Saturday, a lot was riding on the line. Evidence of just how much the game meant to South Park were the new uniforms donned by the home team, brand new black and gold jerseys.
Unfortunately, the Burros came up just short of a win, falling 21-16 to the Bruins.
“This game was a lot more fun to coach compared to the week before,” coach Corree Rivas said. “That’s for sure.”
South Park is now 0-2 on the season. The Burros held a 16-13 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Belleview scored a late touchdown and what could have been a game-winning drive stalled just past midfield for South Park.
“These tough ones, you immediately look back and think about what you could have done differently,” Rivas said. “But when you step back for a moment and reflect back, last year was 60-0. This year, 21-16. It shows me that we had more growth than they did over the last year. We’re making steps in the right direction, doing some positive things that we’re going to build on.
“Even though we didn’t pull away with a win, there are things we can look at and say we’ve taken steps. We’re better off than where we were last year.”
Early on, it looked like the breaks were going to go the way of the Burros. South Park forced a takeaway on the opening kickoff and got the ball all the way down inside the five yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Just a few plays later, Belleview got on the board with a 99-yard touchdown pass, taking a 7-0 lead. After a South Park interception, Belleview scored again to go up 13-0.
The second quarter belonged to South Park, though.
Gavin Street scored on a 65-yard run and then scored again on a two-point conversion to make the score 13-8.
With less than two minutes to play in the half, South Park got the ball back and soon scored on a 22-yard pass from Street to Dyllan Newman. After another two-point conversion by Street, the score was 16-13 in favor of the Burros.
“We definitely had the momentum at halftime,” Rivas said.
The game was scoreless until less than five minutes remained. The Bruins scored on a 53-yard touchdown and the final drive from South Park stalled.
Stats
Street completed five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
He ran for 203 yards on 22 carries
Newman finished with three catches for 28 yards and 16 yards on the ground.
Jake Haase and Charlie Ventura also had carries.
Jaden Walker and Ventura also had receptions.
Jayden Hamner had a blocked punt and fumbles were recovered by Newman, Street and Ventura.
Street, Noah Anderson, Gavin Fabel and Aiden Parker led the Burros in tackles.
Kyle Basnett had a sack.
Friday
South Park travels to Custer County for a game on Friday. Custer County is 2-0, having just beaten Justice, 68-18.
“They’re running a power-type offense, totally different than what we’ve faced the first two weeks of the year,” Rivas said. “They’re on a roll. We’re going into their house for their homecoming game. They want to have a great weekend, but we’re going to be ready to play. My kids are ready to go ruin their weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.