The Platte Canyon High School cross country team competed in the 13th annual Cheyenne Stampede on Aug. 25. This meet gave teams a good chance to see an important course, as this is where the state cross country meets will be held.
There were 54 teams at the meet, divided into small schools (2A and 3A) and large schools (4A and 5A). The Huskies competed in the small schools division. They faced Banning Lewis, Byers, Centauri, Colorado Springs School, Custer County Dolores, Ellicott, Forge Christian, Fountain Valley, Heritage Christian, James Irwin, Lamar, Las Animas, Liberty Tree, Locus School of Excellence, Manos, Olathe, Peyton, Rocky Ford, Sargent, Springfield, Strasburg, The Classical Academy, Thomas Maclaren and Timnath.
David Seaver was 60th with a time of 20 minutes, 38.80 seconds. Dristen Hernandez was 63rd with a time of 20:47.60. Trent Smith placed 99th with a time of 21:49.50. Justice Noel took 128th with a time of 23:30.40. James Seaver finished 135th with a time of 23:42.10. Rowan Bailey was 142nd with a time of 24:29.70.
“Being a state pre-meet, the competition was very tough, and we were missing four runners,” Coach Demko said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. Sophomore James Seaver and freshman Justice Noel were pleasant surprises. We expect the full team back next week for the Lake County invite in Leadville.”
The Huskies will travel to Leadville for the Lake County Invite on Sept. 2.
