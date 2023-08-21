Habitat Restored: Thinning the Timber, Growing the Home

Local wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and employees with the US Forest Service (USFS) wipe their brows after slowly digging post holes in the rocky soil near the Deer Creek Campground. Finally, they get to admire their work.
The sign reads: "Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, an icon of the west, use nearby habitats as critical winter range. Timber thinning projects like the one in the Deer Creek Valley protect wildlife and their habitats in Park County. This project completed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the US Forest Service was made possible by a voter-approved 1% sales tax administered by the Park County Land and Water Trust Fund. Thank you Park County Voters."
In Park County, there are diverse habitats with unique and abundant wildlife populations. Habitat loss is the greatest threat to these populations. As more and more people move to the Front Range and into mountain communities to escape city life and experience nature, habitat becomes impacted. US Highway 285 also funnels massive numbers of visitors into the mountains to experience wildlife and nature.
These increases in development and recreation are detrimental to wildlife populations because they reduce the ability of wildlife to effectively use the landscape.
To make matters worse, changes in fire regimes have created dense stands of timber that are often of little value to wildlife. CPW and the USFS agree the best wildlife habitats are large, un-fragmented areas of functional environments. Timber thinning projects reduce canopy cover, increase grasses and shrubs for sheep, deer, and elk to feed on, and increase the overall effectiveness of a habitat.
Seeing concerns with bighorn sheep habitats in the Deer Creek Valley, CPW entered into a partnership with the USFS and the Park County Land and Water Trust Fund (PCLWTF), and secured $107,500 in funds. With additional auction and raffle funds from hunters, CPW, and USFS monies, CPW recently completed a total of 73.27 acres of timber thinning on steep, rocky sheep habitat. The new sign commemorates that achievement.
This exciting project builds on other great work by CPW and the USFS, including a 2016 timber thinning project of 48 acres and a 2021 prescribed fire of 40 acres in the same valley. The sheep that use this area have been utilizing the environment at a higher frequency, a sign of the project's success. CPW will continue to monitor and evaluate the habitat projects for their long-term effects on populations.
