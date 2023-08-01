Shawnee History will present Shawnee History Day, taking place at frontage road, Historical district of Shawnee, on Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, featuring a community curated pop up museum, music, food, silent auction and tours of JW Price's historical cabin.
Shawnee History is proud to bring back Shawnee History Day. What's new is the pop up museum concept in which for one day we have a Shawnee museum exhibition. Shawnee Histori is excited to share the city’s rich history and show off artifacts, historical items, photos, documents and maps that have never been displayed to the public before. Additionally, they are offering limited tours of JW Price's cabin that has been restored to its historical state as seen in old photos and videos.
Food is provided by the American Legion and funds raised go towards their uniforms alongside baked goods by Suz Cookie Jar Rescue. Music by Hilltop Boys, Strange Brew 5280 and more. A silent auction will be held to raise funds for the Shawnee Cemetery Renovation Project.
This event is free to the public. Tours of Price Cabin are extremely limited and available to Shawnee History members only. Membership is $10 per person or $20 per family. Please email shawneehistory@gmail.com with your preferred tour time to reserve your spot today.
Shawnee History is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on the conservation and preservation of our historical town. They organized this event as a community building opportunity with a focus on raising funds for our cemetery that needs repairs and where the founders of our town and their families rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.