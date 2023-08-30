The Platte Canyon High School volleyball team had two home matches this week.
On Tuesday, the Huskies hosted the Gilpin County Eagles. The JV team lost in three, winning set two. Varsity took one set, but ended up losing the match in four.
The Eagles came out strong with a mean serving game, which won them 11 aces for the match. Despite struggling with their passing, the Huskies’ attack was formidable, resulting in 30 kills. Senior Ily Hardy led the team with eleven kills, while juniors Jordan Poniatowski and Hayden Lane had six each. In the end, the Eagles just had fewer errors.
On Thursday, the Huskies hosted the Tigers of Bennett. The JV and varsity teams had a difficult night, as they both lost in straight sets. Poniatowski, the team’s setter, suffered a knee injury during warm-up, rattling the home players. They struggled with serve receive, racking up 30 errors on the match and preventing the offense from being effective with only 16 team kills. Senior Shelby Hatz, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, led the team with five kills.
After the game, the head coach, Terrence Miller, said that the team just faced too many challenges to overcome.
