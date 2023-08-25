The Bailey Theatre Company will be performing “Flying Kites” on Sept. 15 and 17. This is the second play for the company this year. Once again, the group has the honor of the playwright traveling to Bailey to see their production.
The biography of playwright Afram Bill Williams:
Afram Bill Williams is a native of the Mississippi Delta town of Minter City, in Leflore County. Minter City is 15 miles north of Money, where Emmett Till was abducted and brutally murdered in 1955, when Afram was eight years old. Afram was raised on a sharecropping farm, by his father’s sister, until she accepted a position as a cook and housekeeper for the town doctor, which moved them into town when he was 11 years old. He attended high school in Greenwood Mississippi until his junior year, when he was convicted of burglary and sentenced to 15 years at the infamous Parchman Prison Farm, a relic of Jim Crow slavery. He spent five years there before being paroled to work on a dairy farm. After working there for a couple of months and being cheated of his wages, he left for Chicago, thereby violating his parole status. In Chicago he reunited with his family who were part of the great migration, and got a job in an auto parts factory. After four years, the state of Mississippi discovered where he was and tried to have him extradited. The Governor of Illinois, swayed by letters of support from his employers, and fellow employees, refused to send him back. At the age of 31 he began studying acting at St Nicholas Theater, founded by playwright David Mamet and actor W.H. Macy and friends. At 33 he was cast in Balm IN Gilead at Steppenwolf Theater, and has appeared with them in such shows as, Of Mice And Men, Tracers, Streamers at the Kennedy Center, Curse Of The Starving Class and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, in Chicago, London and On Broadway. He also helped adapt and performed in Remains Theater’s acclaimed production of Moby Dick, at the Goodman Theater and at other Chicago Theaters. His movie credits are Flatliners, The Fugitive and Chain Reaction. He has had two plays produced, and is working on a third, Flying Kites, to be workshopped at The University of Denver in October. Afram is married and lives on Chicago’s south side. He worked 37 years for Canteen Vending Corporation, and retired in 2009. He has not acted in 21 years and spends his days writing poetry and plays. He is a member of Hopewell MB Church, where he sometimes works with the youth staging plays and conducting conflict resolution workshops. He is a self taught writer, avid knowledge and spiritual seeker. He has one child, Neena Natasha who is a poet and published author, who has a son who studies acting.
“Flying Kites” is a three hour production. “Through a series of letters, two young Black people navigate love, mental health, music and coming of age in the 60’s - all while one of them is incarcerated.”
The play will be performed at Glen Isle Resort, 573 Old Stagecoach Road in Bailey on Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 2 - 5 p.m. Tickets prices begin at $40 and can be purchased on the Bailey Theatre Company website.
