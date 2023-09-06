Penny D. Johnson passed peacefully on August 24, 2023 in Lakewood, Colorado. Penny was the recipient of the Colorado MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program, with family and friends by her side.
Johnson’s childhood roots were in Minnesota. She began her Colorado adventures in the early 70’s and was lucky enough to have a mountain home in Bailey the last 28 years.
Living with Leukemia took its toll but she remained grateful for her many blessings and was thankful for all.
Johnson had many secretarial achievements and success as a mountain realtor with Deer Creek Realty. She belonged to VFW Auxiliary, Mountain Do-er’s and KP Coffee Club.
Johnson was preceded in death by her husband Larry W. Johnson, a military hero recognized for great achievements, consumed with PTSD from combat helicopter pilot service in Vietnam; father, Bill Branham and mother, Betty Branham.
Johnson is survived by daughter, Tammy Hampton (Larry), son Aaron Johnson (Vickie), Grandchildren Shelbie Bergman (John), Nathan Johnson, Myranda Johnson, Jacob Hampton and Great Grandchild Lucas Berman.
Per Penny’s wishes, the family had a small graveside service to honor her. She will be memorialized at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
