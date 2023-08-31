The Platte Canyon Huskies girls softball team had a howling good time for their season opening game Tuesday, Aug. 22, at home against Rocky Mountain STRIVE Prep for an 18-14 victory.
Head coach Rad Carter said it was a night of many firsts with four of nine girls playing their first softball game ever.
Huskies junior Sydney Curtis pitched her first game while junior Hailey Hunter sat in as catcher for her game, as well.
“We’re very proud of our iron woman team,” Carter said. “Only nine players entered and all nine players finished. Everyone had a very successful first game of the season. The battle continues and we will be successful.”
Assistant coach Anna Klenk echoed Carter’s sentiment regarding how proud the coaches were of “every single one of those girls,” adding it was an “awesome” first game of the year.
“They have all worked so hard to get to how well they played,” Klenk said. “Dani even kicked off her softball year with a home run.”
Saturday, Aug. 26, saw the Huskies take on the Wellington Middle-High School Eagles in Wellington for a doubleheader that proved to be less in Platte Canyon’s favor with a 21-0 loss in the first game and an 18-2 loss in the second.
Coach Carter said that while no loss is easy, the opportunity to see what a “topnotch softball team” looks like was nothing short of a “great learning experience.”
“Wellington was an undefeated district league champion in 4A and last year they were their district league champion also,” Carter said.
Carter expressed his gratitude toward the Eagles for showing “total class” by lending the Huskies one of their own players for the second game when Platte Canyon was short one player. Additionally, Carter complimented Wellington’s team and coaches for being gracious with their time after the game with the team’s two pitchers junior Sydney Curtis and senior Dani Clemenson, as well.
“After the games, the pitchers and their dads and coaches offered to give our pitchers a pitching clinic and two of our girls stayed to take that on,” Carter said. “Even though it was a rough day scoreboard-wise, it was a great learning experience with the other team showing us some pointers.”
Up next for the Huskies, they’ll take on Englewood High School for two games at Englewood Thursday and then another doubleheader on Saturday against Alameda High School at Middle Park.
