The Platte Canyon High School cross country team started practice Monday, Aug. 7, with Mike Demko back as head coach.
There are 10 ten boys out for the team, including two seniors – T.J. Mattson and David Seaver. Juniors are Colin Byrne and Gavin Blackburn, sophomores are James Seaver, Max Misyura and Dristen Hernandez and freshmen are Rowan Bailey, Trent Smith and Justin Noel.
The Huskies’ first meet was the nine-team Jack and Jill relays, which was held at Barr Lake State Park. The nine teams were Brighton, DSST at Cedar High School, Liberty Tree, Platte Canyon, Ponderosa, Prairie View, Stargate, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.
This meet was different from a regular meet. It was a relay meet with four runners. Each runner ran two miles. Each school could have as many teams as they wanted, but only the top finishing team from each school scored points.
The Huskies top team was David Seaver, Mattson, Hernandez and Byrne. They finished fifth. Seaver had a time of 12:26, Mattson had a time of 13:01, Hernandez had a time 12:57 and Byrne had a time of 13:47.
The second team was a partial team since they only had three runners. Smith had a time of 13:22, James Seaver had a time of 15:09 and Noel had a time of 14:09.
“The team ran great,” Demko said. “We were missing three runners today, but one to four compression was only 56 seconds, so it bodes well for the rest of the season.”
The Huskies will be at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede on Aug. 25.
