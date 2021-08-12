Teachers and administrators at South Park High School are pleased to announce Back to School
Night Aug. 26 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Parents and students are encouraged to meet with their new teachers for the upcoming academic school year.
Classes begin Aug. 31 and this event provides a unique opportunity to meet with teachers
and administrators before the doors open for the fall semester.
This event will be held outdoors and no masks will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.