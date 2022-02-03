Park County commissioners signed a letter Jan. 25 to Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet asking them to support renewing the South Park National Heritage Area.
SPNHA was approved by the United States Congress and designated a NHA by the president of the United States in 2009. Funding is received from the National Parks Service and requires an equal cash and in-kind match.
“Heritage Areas tell nationally important stories that celebrate our nation’s diverse heritage. Heritage Areas are lived-in landscapes,” states SPNHA’s website www.southparkheritage.org.
Without new legislation, the SPNHA will no longer be able to receive funding from the National Park Service.
“SPNHA is a true partnership of local residents, local and state governments (including the State Historical Fund and the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation) and the National Park Service,” the commissioners’ letter stated.
It also stated, “This partnership has leveraged $3 million in federal funds with over $5.6 million in local match, providing $937,000 in sub-grants to worthy but fledgling non-profits,” the commissioners’ letter stated.
Currently, 55 heritage areas exist, with three in Colorado. Each needs renewal every 15 years to remain a NHA.
The letter states that recently a senate bill was introduced that would reauthorize all 55 at once, instead of each needing individual action.
But when sent to the Energy and National Resources Committee, 20 were cut from the bill with 35 NHAs facing imminent sunsets remaining in the bill.
The commissioner letter said all three from Colorado were cut and when the bill comes to the Senate floor to ask that the three Colorado NHAs that sunset in two years be added back into the bill.
An alternative would be for the Senators to carry a bill to reauthorize the SPNHA.
The Alliance of National Heritage Areas helped draft legislation to reauthorize the SPNHA that was sent with the commissioners letter to the Colorado Senators. The sample bill was not in the materials received by The Flume.
Advisory board appointees
Six letters were received to fill three seats on the South Park National Heritage Area. The commissioners did not say who applied but were not appointed.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said Andy Spencer, SPNHA director, told him that all were very qualified. He recommended three based on past work in historical/heritage preservation.
The new members are:
Kate McCoy is a co-directer of North London Mill Preservation, Inc., is a United States history professor in New York’s Hudson Valley and splits her time between New York and Park County. She owns property in Alma.
Erin Pulcipher is the curator at South Park City Museum in Fairplay since 2020 and a Park County resident. She moved here in 2017 and worked at South Park City before becoming the curator.
Kim McFeo has worked with non-profits, as well as state and federal governments. She lives near Alma, loves history and has learned as much as she could about Park County’s history since she and her husband bought their home. Her husband works for the National Park Service.
CDOT certification
The annual road miles certification to Colorado Department of Transportation was approved. Funding through the highway users tax help maintain the eligible roads.
Of the 1,599.48 total eligible road miles in the county, 327.99 miles are arterial streets and 1,271.49 miles are classified as local streets.
Park County contains another 251.86 road miles that are privately maintained roads and do not receive HUT funding. Another 88.83 miles are not maintained and do not receive funding.
Handicapped curb work
The commissioners approved accepting $1,500 for a permanent right-of-way easement to CDOT for property the county owns in front of the old court house.
The property is needed to construct wheelchair-accessible curb ramps along State Highway 9 and 4th and 5th Streets in Fairplay. Another will be located where the the sidewalk along the street intersects with the sidewalk to the court house’s front door.
According to a letter received from CDOT, ADA-compliant curb ramps will be constructed along Highway 9 in Alma and Fairplay where the highway intersects with other streets that have curb and cutters.
Vouchers
Vouchers were in the amount of $216,565. Numbers are rounded by The Flume. The general fund spent $69, 900 and the E-911 fund spent $57,710.
The sales tax trust spent $28,695 and American recovery plan fund spent $28,010.
Human Services spent $16,980. Fleet services spent $7,690 and public works spent $7,250.
Self-Insurance fund spent $275 and grant fund spent $55.
