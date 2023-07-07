Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com

Whole month of July

Jefferson Community Civic Association  peach sales, order blanks available at the Jefferson Market, Jefferson Realty, Como Post Office, and Deb Elsner (393) 838-7491 and Carol Smusz (719) 836-1430

July 7-16

Park County Fair, Fairplay, www.parkcofair.com

July 8, Park County Fair Kick-off Parade, 5 p.m. Fairplay 

July 8-9 

Silverheels 100 miles endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.

July 9 

50 mile and 55k endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.

July 10

The Bailey Patchworkers meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64, Bailey.  This month we will have a trunk show featuring Sun Bonnet Sue.  It will start at 11:00 am.  Friends are welcome.

July 10 - 13

Far View Horse Rescue Summer Rescue Camp, https://www. Farviewhorserescue.com.

July 11 

Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon.  First time is free.  $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.

July 13

The American Legion Post 2527 and the Sons of the Legion meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Platte Canyon Fire House on Delwood Drive in Bailey.  We will have a Pot Luck Dinner.  Have any interest in joining the American Legion please call Adjutant Tom Dickerson at 303-601-6723 or Commander Dan at 720-276-1988 or Senior Vice Commander Bill Taylor at 720-878-2142 Thank you.

July 14-16 

Festival in the Clouds, 25th annual music festival, Alma, http://almafoundation.com.

July 25

Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon.  First time is free.  $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.

July 27-30

Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show, River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission and free parking. 

July 28 

TGIFairplay free concert featuring Nalani Effect with Reggie Wooten, 5 - 9 p.m., 5th St. Fairplay 

July 28-30

Burro Days, Town of Fairplay, Burro Days.org

Aug. 3 

5th Annual Golf Outing for Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive, Thornton, $125/player or $500/team. To register contact Bev at 303-990-0459/bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508/fjones@parkco.us.

Aug. 8 

Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon.  First time is free.  $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.

Aug. 12 

JCCA hosts an all you can eat pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 11 am.  $10 for adults.  Proceeds go towards operation and maintenance of the historic buildings in Jefferson.

Aug. 29

Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon.  First time is free.  $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.