Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com
Whole month of July
Jefferson Community Civic Association peach sales, order blanks available at the Jefferson Market, Jefferson Realty, Como Post Office, and Deb Elsner (393) 838-7491 and Carol Smusz (719) 836-1430
July 7-16
Park County Fair, Fairplay, www.parkcofair.com.
July 8, Park County Fair Kick-off Parade, 5 p.m. Fairplay
July 8-9
Silverheels 100 miles endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.
July 9
50 mile and 55k endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.
July 10
The Bailey Patchworkers meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64, Bailey. This month we will have a trunk show featuring Sun Bonnet Sue. It will start at 11:00 am. Friends are welcome.
July 10 - 13
Far View Horse Rescue Summer Rescue Camp, https://www. Farviewhorserescue.com.
July 11
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
July 13
The American Legion Post 2527 and the Sons of the Legion meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Platte Canyon Fire House on Delwood Drive in Bailey. We will have a Pot Luck Dinner. Have any interest in joining the American Legion please call Adjutant Tom Dickerson at 303-601-6723 or Commander Dan at 720-276-1988 or Senior Vice Commander Bill Taylor at 720-878-2142 Thank you.
July 14-16
Festival in the Clouds, 25th annual music festival, Alma, http://almafoundation.com.
July 25
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
July 27-30
Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show, River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission and free parking.
July 28
TGIFairplay free concert featuring Nalani Effect with Reggie Wooten, 5 - 9 p.m., 5th St. Fairplay
July 28-30
Burro Days, Town of Fairplay, Burro Days.org
Aug. 3
5th Annual Golf Outing for Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive, Thornton, $125/player or $500/team. To register contact Bev at 303-990-0459/bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508/fjones@parkco.us.
Aug. 8
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
Aug. 12
JCCA hosts an all you can eat pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 11 am. $10 for adults. Proceeds go towards operation and maintenance of the historic buildings in Jefferson.
Aug. 29
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
