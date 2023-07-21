Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com
Whole month of July, Jefferson Community Civic Association peach sales, order blanks available at the Jefferson Market, Jefferson Realty, Como Post Office, and Deb Elsner (303) 838-7491 and Carol Smusz (719) 836-1430
July 21
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
July 22
Community Care Fair, fun activities, food, free clothing, Lake George Fire Protection District, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
July 22
National Night Out in Lake George 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Lake George Fire Protection District Station 1, corner of Park County Road 90 and Highway 24.
July 25
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
July 27
Dems and Like Minded Unite, 5:30 p.m. at The Smiling Pig, Bailey
July 27-30
Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show, River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission and free parking.
July 28
TGIFairplay free concert featuring Nalani Effect with Reggie Wooten, 5 - 9 p.m., 5th St. Fairplay
July 28-30
Burro Days, Town of Fairplay, BurroDays.org
July 28
Bring your pups and join the 46th annual Kid’s Pack Dog Race. This super fun event happens the first day of Burro Days. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. at Fairplay Beach at the gazebo. Juniors 7-9 and Seniors 10-12. There will be prizes for everyone. Please bring a little pack for your best friend to carry, with a PB sandwich, apple and pick. We can help, we have extras.
July 29
Lake George Gymkhana registration 8 a m., first event 9 a.m.
July 29
Heritage Day, Florissant, 12 vendor spaces available, text, 719-510-2325
Aug. 1
Park County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out, Bailey, 6 - 9 p.m., Crow Hill Bible Church, 75 Bulldogger Drive.
Aug. 2
Park County League of Women Voters will meet at 6 p.m. at Salon Mexico in Fairplay.
Aug. 3
5th Annual Golf Outing for Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive, Thornton, $125/player or $500/team. To register contact Bev at 303-990-0459/bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508/fjones@parkco.us.
Aug. 4
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
Aug. 5
National Night Out in Guffey 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.,Wild Spirit Lodge, 1245 Canon St.
Aug. 8
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
Aug. 12
JCCA hosts an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 7:30 - 11 a.m. $10 for adults. Proceeds go towards operation and maintenance of the historic buildings in Jefferson.
Aug. 12
Lake George Gymkhana, registration 8 a.m., first event 9 a.m.
Aug. 12
National Night Out in Jefferson 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace Church South Park, 6259 County Rd. 35.
Aug. 12 and 13
Living History Days at South Park City, Fairplay.
Aug. 14
Volunteer attorneys assist free of charge, Fairplay Library, contact Fairplay Library to be added to list. 719-836-4297.
Aug. 18
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
Aug. 19
National Night Out in Hartsel 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartsel Fire Protection District Station, 131 Elm St.
Aug. 19
Senior Alliance of Park County will host their annual Ice Cream Social. Details to follow.
Aug. 26
Lake George Gymkhana,
Aug. 26 - 27
Hartsel Days Annual Festival, Saturday: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. vendor spaces available, Facebook page “Hartsel Days Annual Festival”
Aug. 29
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
