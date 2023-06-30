Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at LoriBen730@gmail.com
June 30-July 2
Elevation Music Festival in Alma, www.elevationmusicfest.com.
July 4
Town of Fairplay Independence Day Celebration with activities all day and free evening concert by Narrow Gauge, morning Burro Buster 5k Race, flea market all day, Strut Your Mutt Dog Competition, and fireworks over the beach.
July 7-16
Park County Fair, Fairplay, www.parkcofair.com.
July 8
15th Annual WENDY’S WILDFLOWERS Saturday, July 8th, Alma Town Hall 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Please join us for a noxious weed pull and wildflower seed planting. You bring your gloves and we supply the wildflower seed mix. Lunch and beverages served at Alma Town Hall
following the event. Help us control weeds & plant wildflowers in the Town of Alma. In loving memory of Wendy Field. A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:
Alma Foundation MRHI WFMF
July 8
Park County Historical Society Tour of Estabrook. Meet at McGraw Park at 10 a.m. Bring a sack lunch with plenty of water.
July 8-9
Silverheels 100 miles endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.
July 9
50 mile and 55k endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com.
July 10 - 13
Far View Horse Rescue Summer Rescue Camp, https://www. Farviewhorserescue.com.
July 14-16
Festival in the Clouds, 25th annual music festival, Alma, http://almafoundation.com.
August 3
5th Annual Golf Outing for Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive, Thornton, $125/player or $500/team. To register contact Bev at 303-990-0459/bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508/fjones@parkco.us.
