The annual remembrance ceremony for fallen Park County Corporal Nate Carrigan is planned for Feb. 26, 8 a.m. at the Bailey Sheriff’s Substation, 59865 U.S. Highway 285.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Carrigan’s passing. Carrigan was killed in the line of duty Feb. 24, 2016.
Carrigan was born Nov. 7, 1980 in Denver, Colo., the son of John and Melissa (Klipp) Carrigan.
Carrigan was a graduate of Platte Canyon High School, where he holds the record for the most athletic letters in the school history.
He was also the varsity head coach for baseball and assistant coach for football at Platte Canyon High School for many years. He also worked at the school in many positions, the last being School Resource Officer. He devoted most of his free time to the community.
He graduated from the Highlands Ranch Public Safety Institute, receiving many top honors in 2003. He worked for 13 years with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and served faithfully up to the moment of his passing, receiving multiple commendations and awards throughout his career.
