Marilyn Sturek
Flume Staff Writer
The Flume reported, “Ongoing postal struggles plague rural communities statewide” on March 3, 2023. The article reported that Colorado Speaker of the House and Park County State Representative Julie McCluskie was working with other Colorado representatives at the state and federal level to address postal issues in Park County and rural Colorado.
U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen sent a press release with an update on actions at the federal level:
U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) sent two letters aimed at addressing concerns with postal service in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District. The first is a bipartisan letter she sent alongside Representatives Jared Huffman (CA-02), Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), and others to United States Postmaster Louis DeJoy and Postal Regulatory Commission Chairman Michael Kubayanda regarding recent changes that have caused PO Box rates to skyrocket for residents without advance notice.
Pettersen also sent a letter to the United States Postal Service Inspector General urging her to launch an investigation into the historic mistreatment of the town of Silver Cliff by USPS. In 1991, the town lost its unique ZIP Code, which has resulted in delays and extensive errors with postal delivery, as well as a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue. The letter comes following several attempts by Pettersen and local officials to remedy the situation, including a bill Pettersen introduced in May.
“My constituents, especially in the rural and mountainous parts of Colorado, rely on the postal service for essentials, like medicine, food, and important documents,” said Pettersen. “With PO Box rates skyrocketing and ZIP Code issues like those in Silver Cliff, USPS is not living up to their mission of providing reliable, affordable, and universal mail service. This is an essential service of the United States government and Coloradans deserve better.”
These actions are just the latest in Pettersen’s ongoing efforts to address postal issues across her district. Since the start of the year, she has sent several letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to find solutions for subpar service and extensive mail delays, as well as to share with him hundreds of complaints from her constituents. She also created the bipartisan Delivering Postal Solutions Caucus with fellow members of Congress to create a broad coalition of lawmakers working together to find solutions nationwide.
