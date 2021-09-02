New South Park Principal Kevin Sellers and his staff are promoting a new brand of enthusiasm centered around community involvement this year, and the community seemed to appreciate their efforts at the Bust Your Burro Dash held Saturday.
The Bust Your Burro Dash was just a great success, and it went smoothly and was well organized thanks, in large part, to lead organizer, Nina Asher,” Sellers said. “I know I thoroughly enjoyed the day, and it seemed like a lot of other people did as well.”
A total of 22 runners participated in the competitive portion of the event, which was a 5K race, while many others joined in just for fun and took part in a 3K run of their own.
The entire event was designed to bolster funding and provide more opportunities for student-athletes involved in fall sports at the high school level, as well as sports-related .programs for students who have not yet entered high school, including at the elementary level.
There was also a cook-out held before the Burros’ first varsity football game later that same day.
.Sellers believes strongly in building character among students, and part of that objective entails instilling a sense of volunteerism within the community. Sellers is an avid sports fan and maintains that sports are an excellent way to foster character among students.
It is his desire to seek community assistance when needed to promote and support extra-curricular activities of all varieties.
