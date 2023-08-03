Aug. 4
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
Aug. 5
National Night Out Care Fair in Guffey 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wild Spirit Lodge, 1245 Canon St.
Aug. 8
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
Aug. 12,
Rotary’s 4th Annual Festival
11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the open space adjacent to Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Conifer. Live music all afternoon; tasty food from food trucks; beers, wine and margaritas, free parking, $10 admission at the gate; food and drinks are additional. For more information,visit coniferfest.com
Aug. 12
JCCA hosts an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 7:30 - 11 a.m. $10 for adults. Proceeds go towards operation and maintenance of the historic buildings in Jefferson.
Aug. 12, Skate Throw Down, South Park Recreation Center, Fairplay, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Aug. 12
Lake George Gymkhana, registration 8 a.m., first event 9 a.m.
Aug. 12
National Night Out Care Fair in Jefferson 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace Church South Park, 6259 County Rd. 35.
Aug. 12 and 13
Living History Days at South Park City, Fairplay.
Aug. 14
Volunteer attorneys assist free of charge, Fairplay Library, contact Fairplay Library to be added to list. 719-836-4297.
Aug. 18
After Dark Tour at South Park City, 8 p.m. Reservations required, call 719-836-2387. $15/person.
Aug. 19
National Night Out Care Fair in Hartsel 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartsel Fire Protection District Station, 131 Elm St.
Aug. 26
Lake George Gymkhana, registration 8 a.m., first event 9 a.m.
Aug. 26 - 27
Hartsel Days Annual Festival, Saturday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., vendor spaces available, Facebook page “Hartsel Days Annual Festival”
Aug. 29
Senior Yoga Class at Bailey Library lower level 11 a.m.- noon. First time is free. $10 per class or $25 for 3-class pass.
