Sadly, Sarah’s Place at the Bakery in Guffey closed its doors permanently on Nov. 16, but former owner Dana Peters will be re-opening the business, simply called The Bakery, in early December, she said.
For the winter, The Bakery will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Come spring The Bakery will be open more days, said Peters.
The ever-popular Mama Dana’s Italian Bistro will be open Saturday evenings, featuring a weekly Italian special.
Guffeyites and others will still be able to get fresh baked bread, sweet treats and delicious home cooked meals. Watch for The Bakery’s opening date and time.
The Bakery is located on Main Street next door the Guffey Community Charter School.
Rolling Thunder Cloud Café is closed now for the winter, and probably will not re-open in the spring. The building, and presumably the business, are for sale.
The Corona’s at Freshwater Bar and Grill is still open Tuesday – Sunday, featuring breakfast on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.