What happens when you mix two talented, creative and industrious Hartsel area moms? The answer is a western-style boutique business.
Business owners, Sydni and Lexi Downare, who are also sisters, began the incredibly successful business called Checkin Heifers. They opened their company with a Facebook page in July 2020.
“Two sisters got together and are hand-crafting homemade items that we use with our kids,” Sydni said. “Our inventory is western fashion-based. We base our inventory around what we like.
“As moms ourselves, we try to sell what best works for moms, while also keeping it cute,” Sydni said.
Checkin Heifers had a booth at the Park County Fair and Hartsel Days this past summer.
Products have also been sold by family member, Lacy Downare at a variety of rodeo events.
“We make the car seat covers, blankets and custom hats,” Sydni said. “Custom purses are coming soon in November.”
Additional inventory sold by CH includes half-zip hoodies, graphic T-shirts, iInfant/toddler clothing, gypsy jazz shoes, duffel bags, travel bags, purses, hats, jewelry and more.
Getting started
“We were making our products as gifts for our big family (Christmas, birthdays, baby showers, etc.),”Sydni said.“Friends started to ask us to make them items and our family encouraged us to take it further, so we decided to take a chance and open a small online boutique.”
The CH business currently has over 6,000 followers on social media and they receive requests for custom orders daily.
“We have grown so much within a year and we wouldn’t be where we are without the support of our family,” Sydni said. “We are so blessed to be able to run our business and raise our children from home!”
The two sisters
Lexi Downare holds a home economics college degree. Prior to opening Checkin Heifers, she managed events at a Texas winery and also for Vail Resorts in Breckenridge. In Hartsel, she worked at the Highline Cafe and South Park Mercantile.
In addition, Lexi has international work experience as a flight attendant in Abu Dhabi.
Lexi married Myles Downare and is a mom to their two daughters, Mylee and Marty.
Sydni Downare graduated from Western State Colorado University with a degree in accounting. She used her accounting skills while working for Collegiate Peaks Bank and helping her mom run the Highline Cafe. She has also worked for the South Park Mercantile.
“When my first son was born I had the privilege to be a stay-at-home mom and wife to Micky Downare,” Sydni Downare said. “I am now loving life with two baby boys, Billy and Brody.”
Contact
The CH business and inventory can be found on their Facebook page, “Checkin’ Heifers,” and on Instagram. To place orders or ask questions, send them a message on one of these sites.
