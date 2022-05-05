The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 18 animal control calls, 3 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 6 Motor Assist calls, 11 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 36 traffic calls and 4 welfare check and 276 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 363 with the following arrests:
Hunter Bevier from Bailey was arrested on 4/30/22 on 2 charges of vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, driving under restraint, and speeding 25-39 over limit. He is still in custody.
Itzel Abigail Leyva-Sanchez from Fairplay was arrested on 4/28/22 on 2 warrants from Park County for failure to appear. She was released on 4/29/22 with court dates set.
Miranda Ann Miller from Fairplay was arrested on 4/30/22 on charges of driving under the influence; marijuana-use or consume in vehicle; speeding 10-19 over limit. She was released on 5/1/22 on a $1,000 surety bond.
Matthew John Yandell from Pueblo was arrested on 4/27/22 on 1 warrant from Park County for failure to appear and 1 warrant from El Paso County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
