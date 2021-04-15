The Platte Canyon School Board held its regular meeting April 12 in the district office board room. Board members Joe Burgett, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt and Frank VanDeHey were present. Board President Katie Spodyak was absent.
After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved.
Information/Discussion
Kay Genschorck, curriculum director, gave a presentation on the English Language Arts Curriculum final two selections for kindergarten to second grade. The cost of this new curriculum will be covered by the $400,000 Literacy Grant that Deer Creek Elementary has been awarded by the state. The grant not only covers the curriculum, but also includes salaries for a literacy coach and consultant. The consultant is a required component of the grant who will help the district collect data and lead the district through the process of the grant.
Genschorck explained the process of choosing a new curriculum began this year in January with materials being received from vendors. In February, the curriculum planning team reviewed all the instructional materials and determined the top three curriculums. Vendors from those top three curriculums presented their programs in March. From the March presentations, the top two curriculums were selected. With this board presentation, Genschorck was completing the April process.
Center For Collaborative Classroom was the first curriculum presented by Genschorck. The pros for this curriculum were identified by staff. The curriculum utilizes small group instruction. Social-emotional training is integrated into texts. There are books for independent reading. There are skills practice books for writing.
The curriculum teaches students to think independently. Anchor texts were viewed as engaging. The curriculum is based on Lucy Caulkins methods of instruction, currently utilized at Deer Creek Elementary. The curriculum was viewed as authentic and focused. There is also an intervention program in the curriculum.
Cons for Center For Collaborative Classroom included some confusion on what whole group instruction would look like and how a teacher would be able to effectively manage the classroom with the amount of small group instruction required. There was some concern with the anchor text and how it would be used with other materials.
The grammar was somewhat complicated for primary students. Formal instruction in letter formation does not begin until week eight, although pencil grip begins at week five. Since there are no paper and pencil assessments, there was some concern with having enough laptops and tablets to implement the curriculum.
Board members did have questions about the seemingly late writing instruction. Genschorck explained that the program begins with “investigating and learning other skills prior to the formal writing instruction including fine motor skills and drawing lines.”
Benchmark Advance was the second curriculum presented by Genschorck. The pros for this curriculum were identified by staff. The curriculum is viewed as being comprehensive, with a lot of materials. The materials cover everything needed to teach the curriculum, including authentic texts and writing based on texts.
Readers are decodable for phonics skills that are 50% literary and 50% informational. Social-emotional skills and diversity learning are imbedded in the curriculum. The curriculum includes reader’s theater and phonics learning that are connected to methods currently in use at Deer Creek. Digital and paper tests are both used for assessment.
The cons for Benchmark Advance were then presented. The first con was the potential cost. There is also concern that the program was so comprehensive that it might leave no time for a teacher to organize. The curriculum requires some online components, causing concern that there would be enough laptops and tablets to utilize the online options.
Staff felt that the curriculum was similar to the current curriculum of Houghton-Mifflin Journeys, which was purchased in 2010. While the program has incremental texts, the lower and higher levels appeared to have less. The curriculum utilizes small group instruction, which may be difficult to fit in with intervention and independent work time.
The community will now have 30 days to access and review the materials. Community members may access these materials online.
The link to Center For Collaborative Classroom is www.collaborativeclassroom.org/programs/collaborative-literacy/.
The link to Benchmark Advance is www.benchmarkadvance.com.
Community members may also schedule an appointment with Kay Genschorck to review the materials in person at the district office. An appointment can be made by calling the district office at 303-838-7666.
Superintendent’s Report
Mike Schmidt began the Superintendent’s Report with an update on Active Alert Network. There are some minor issues slowing down the activation of Active Alert Network.
While Park County has been moved to a Level Green on the COVID levels, school operations are mostly the same. Some outdoor activities will become “looser” while the district will continue to be cautious indoors. Schmidt stated, “staff and kids have been good with masks indoors.”
Prom will be held this Friday, April 16, from 8-11 p.m. in Golden. Some restrictions for prom have been lifted. Students attending prom will now be screened at the door. If there is a concern, the student will complete a COVID test at the door.
The process of screening and testing if there is a concern will be repeated Monday morning upon returning to school. Parents must sign permission for the screening and testing for the student to attend prom.
The Unified Improvement Plan, previously due to the state in April, has been moved to October. Since the district leadership team has already completed most of the work, there will only need to be some updates for October.
Assessments in the district begin Tuesday. Colorado has been granted a federal waiver to not complete all assessments. Parents may also opt out of assessments for their child by contacting their student’s principal. Parents may also opt in for additional assessments.
Options for academic skills learning are being explored for all three schools utilizing COVID funds. The program would be offered to anyone wanting additional academic instruction or credit recovery. The program might be a four-day-a-week program in June, although details are not completed at this time. There might also be online options for summer academic instruction.
Volleyball is currently the only sport in session. Track will be in Season D and will go beyond the district calendar into June. At the state level, there are concerns with equity issues and the number of competitions offered for different sports.
The Facilities Work Session went well. Schmidt reported that he is currently trying to come up with options with Deer Creek, preschool and transportation as the priorities. He and Ashley Stephen will meet with legal to determine more information about bonds. They are also looking into advertising for district revenues.
Friday will be a work day in the district. Various trainings will take place, as well as completion of licensed evaluations.
There was a meeting with the Board of Cooperative Services (BOCES) regarding a possible cooperative insurance pool with Platte Canyon, Gilpin and Clear Creek School Districts for the 2022-2023 school year. This proposal could help reduce costs for employees in all three districts. There is another insurance meeting this week to address insurance issues between now and the possible pool.
Policy review with CASB is moving forward with a contract being written for the work.
There is an additional $900,000 in COVID relief coming to the district which must be spent on COVID-related items. Initially, the district received COVID relief known as ESSER funds. This money was to address learning loss due to COVID and came with many restrictive requirements.
“Some things and rules changed for that money since the fall,” Schmidt explained. “While it is still fluid, it is becoming less strict.” The district is required to submit a budget for these funds which will also address transportation and technology needs adequately.
The summer program which might be covered by these funds is a little more difficult to implement as there is some difficulty finding people who would like to do the extra work in summer. Schmidt explained that this has been a tough year due to COVID requirements, and many staff are looking forward to a break.
There is also an issue with fewer people applying for employment. “Some positions have multiple applicants, other have one or none,” Schmidt explained. “We are trying to advertise in new places.”
COVID relief funds may also be used to meet online programming. Schmidt explained that the district offered an online option prior to COVID. These digital programs have expanded offerings due to COVID and are flexible to specific requests.
Schmidt gave the example of students wanting to learn Italian as a second language. Platte Canyon will find an Italian program for those students.
Action Items
Deer Creek science curriculum was approved.
Fitzsimmons Middle School science curriculum was approved.
Platte Canyon science curriculum was approved.
VanDeHey read the proclamation for Week of the Young Child, April 10-16. This proclamation was approved.
VanDeHey read the proclamation for Public School Volunteer Week, April 19-23. This proclamation was approved.
Carman read the proclamation for Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7. This proclamation was approved.
Superintendent/PCHS principal contract was approved.
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda included the Personnel Report. New staff approved by the board included RJ Davis for PCHS Alternative Cooperative Education Coordinator (ACE), Judy Jeute as PCHS classified substitute, Coby Burgett as PCHS assistant track coach, Judy Messer as PCSD custodian and Mike Demo as PCHS assistant track coach. Jackie Lochner was approved to move from FMS English teacher to DC Literacy coach.
Donations accepted on the consent agenda: $100 to PCHS Yacht Club from Gayle Kingery, $40 to PCHS Yacht Club from Ronald and Kathy Smith, $40 to PCHS construction class from Carolyn and Michael Berry, $100 to PCHS grad night from Brandie Wagner, $500 to PCHS Yacht Club from Bea Everest, $5,000 to PCHS Yacht Club from Envision Mechanical Engineers Inc. and two saxophones valued at $2000 from Marvin Sterling.
Board of Education Policy
Changes approved on the consent agenda: BOE Policy 102, Article 4; BOE Policy 540, Article 6; BOE Policy 107.
The consent agenda also included approval of March meeting minutes and April work session minutes, Classified Salary Schedule update on amended budget, March check register and advertising agreements with Valor Roof and solar and Francci Electric Controls.
Board Member’s Reports and Communications
Burgett stated, “I would like to thank the community for the turn-out at the work session. It was nice to see that large turn-out.”
Carman agreed and talked about young people now sharing their opinions with her. “Many are committed to their school,” stated Carman. “It is nice that people are sharing.”
VanDeHey announced the PCHS cheer squad won fifth at the state competition after placing first in district. “Coach Elizabeth Conwell and the squad should be commended for their hard work,” stated VanDeHey.
VanDeHey also acknowledged the fantastic job kitchen staff and custodians are doing in the district.
There was some discussion for a next work session on facilities to present specific options to the community. The board will look at different days and times to bring in the most community members to that meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.