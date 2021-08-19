Correction 1
\In the Aug. 13 edition of The Flume, an unrelated story ran in the Republican Perspective which had run in the previous week. The story that should have run is published in this edition. The Flume sincerely regrets the error.
Correction 2:
In the Aug. 13 edition of The Flume, a story entitled “Three Bailey businesses celebrate fifth-year anniversaries,” Debeese Honey was spelled Debeeze Honey in a photo cutline. The Flume sincerely regrets the error.
