The weather may have been gloomy on June 3, but that did not stop 13 volunteers, including two Platte Canyon High School Key Club members, from helping with clean up and summer planting at McGraw Park in downtown Bailey.
Moore Lumber and Hardware donated many flowers and plants. Volunteers also donated many plants, created a new garden and revived older gardens while enjoying the company of fellow gardeners and a nice cookout lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.