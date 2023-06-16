Leo Sauvo, Chaplain for the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District and the Park County Sheriff’s Department, has received a Service Award for his work on the U.S. Highway 285 Corridor from the Rocky Mountain Police and Fire Chaplains.
Before retirement, Sauvo worked in law enforcement for almost 35 years, including work with swift water rescue and recovery. He always enjoyed how law enforcement and first responders all worked together and helped each other.
Suavo was mandatorily retired at the age of 57. He planned to do all the things he could not do because he worked too hard, knowing he also wanted to give back to first responders and law enforcement. Then, someone asked if he had ever considered being a chaplain.
Retired Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener had a vision for a chaplain in the sheriff’s department. With the assistance of Terry Rogers, Suavo began working with the sheriff’s department. Joe Burgett, former Platte Canyon Fire Chief, then asked him to come to the fire department. Suavo’s work with first responders also includes 911
Suavo works under the guidance of the Rocky Mountain Police and Fire Chaplains (RMPC), with Kevin Chive as the president. The organization has 250 chaplains serving Colorado, southern Wyoming and northern New Mexico. The Platte Canyon program has now grown to provide chaplaincy services along the U.S. Highway 285 corridor, for which Suavo was recognized.
A chaplain motivates and initiates meaningful use of each individual’s beliefs and attitudes in the management of their difficulties. The chaplain’s role is to support and serve as a counselor and guide to the psycho-spiritual needs of staff and patients. A chaplain provides spiritual care for individuals in a non-religious organization rather than a church congregation.
Chaplains working with RMPC represent different religions and denominations. In individual circumstances an appropriate resource is provided to the first responder, whether priest, minister, rabbi or imam. The organization provides extensive training and support to chaplains.
“This is a way for me to give back,” said Suavo. “I’m here when they need me; the need is ever present.”
Sauvo is very aware of the trauma exposure that first responders experience. His goal is to get first responders to retirement “mostly whole.” “They see too much, too often,” said Sauvo.
Sauvo is particularly sensitive to rural first responders, many of whom are volunteers, and the negative perception that is prevalent with some people in the community.
Chaplains are now at every mass shooting, school shooting and mass casualty incident, as well as car accidents. They go to provide support of whatever form, wherever it is needed. Sometimes support is in the form of just showing up, bringing supplies, food, water and “an ear.”
Suavo also works closely with the Park County Coroner’s Office. Chaplaincy encompasses it all.
Suavo credits RMPC for the outreach the regional coordinators provide the chaplains. Suavo also credits his wife as his biggest support.
The RMPC leadership team put out a request for 2023 nominations. Platte Canyon Fire Chief Ben Mulligan nominated Suavo for the service award.
The award reads, “In recognition of your visionary guidance, exceptional leadership and unconditional commitment serving as a police and fire chaplain.”
