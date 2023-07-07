Commander Dan McCafferty of American Legion Post #2527 recently received The Charter Membership Award for his work with Sons of American Legion. The award ceremony was held at Sky Ute Casino in Ignacio July 1 and 2.
Colorado received a 5-star Award for the second time in ten years.
Sons of American Legion is a group dedicated to the children of fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who have served their country overseas.
