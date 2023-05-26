Park County commissioners will be on the road throughout the month of June for a series of Town Hall events designed to foster dialogue and strengthen relationships with citizens.
News of the upcoming Town Hall tour came by way of an announcement on the Park County website that is reproduced below in its entirety:
The Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce a series of upcoming Town Hall events aimed at fostering open dialogue and strengthening the relationship between the county and its residents. These events provide an invaluable platform for citizens to learn more about the county’s initiatives and share their perspectives on matters affecting the community.
With locations stretching all four corners of the county, please mark your calendar now and join us at one of the following stops:
June 7 - Guffey Community Center, 6-8 p.m.
June 8 - Lake George Community Center, 6-8 p.m
June 22 - Alma Town Hall 6-8 p.m.
June 29 - Bailey, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 6-8 p.m.
The Board of County Commissioners encourages all residents, community organizations, and stakeholders to attend these Town Hall events. No RSVP required. By participating, individuals will have a chance to actively contribute to the county’s vision and play a vital role in shaping its future.
For more information about the upcoming Town Hall events, Board of County Commissioners and more county events, please visit our website at www.parkco.us.
Join us at the Town Hall events to engage, learn, and collaborate as we work together to build a thriving community for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.