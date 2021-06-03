I used to think I had it all under control for wildfire evacuations. Just grab this and that and run out the door – until a fire started a few miles from my house. I was clueless when my phone rang and a neighbor asked me if I knew about the fire. Then she told me she could see the column of smoke from her deck.
After experiencing a particularly dry summer, I had a pretty good idea all it would take was a little wind and the fire would gain momentum. We could be in the path of an ember storm and worse.
Yes, picture the chicken without a head running in circles. That was me trying to motivate our house guest and my spouse to start packing what they wanted to save so we could jump in the car and leave if notified that an evacuation was necessary. The “this and that” list in my head was getting fuzzy with adrenalin, and I was threatening to wear a hole in the wood floors, running around in circles.
The phone started ringing every few minutes with other neighbors calling to see what I knew about the fire. The posts they were seeing on social media made it sound like complete destruction was right around the corner. No source of panic from that information, right?
I stopped my running around long enough to call my elderly neighbors to make sure they knew about the fire, and to ensure they would have the transportation to leave if needed.
Thank goodness the Fire Protection District and Forest Service got the fire under control and disaster was avoided. I was exhausted and hadn’t really accomplished much.
That was the official death of my illusion that I had it all under control with a list in my head.
Being prepared for a wildfire evacuation is a matter of planning when you have a clear head, have time to think it through and employ some great job aids.
First things first: sign up for emergency notifications with your county. For Park County, Code Red is the method used to notify you that you need to leave. You need to know when to go. We signed up our cell phones, our landline, and emails for notifications.
Signing up is easy on the Park County website: just search for Code Red, or you can contact your local FIREWISE organization and ask for help.
If ordered to evacuate, leave as soon as you can. If you have any question about how much time you have, always assume you have less time.
Do as much in advance as you possibly can to save that time later. Getting out safely is job number one.
Various sites publicize guidelines provided by experts. Here are a few links to that sort of help. Many more can be found with a quick search on the internet.
Plan Ahead for Disasters at ready.gov
Ready, Set, Go! at readyforwildfire.org
Wildfire Evacuation Checklist at livingwithfire.com
Consider the following categories when creating your personal plan. Future articles will provide more details on each. Remember to set priorities for yourself based on half the time you think you have available to prepare and leave.
Preparing your home
Preparing livestock
A list of what you want to take from your home. Make sure it can all fit in your vehicle
What you should include in your go-bag, your pets’ go-bag (can be left in the car)
Emergency supply kit (can be left in car)
Evacuation route – determine your primary evacuation route and any contingency routes in your area. Take contingency routes only if advised by the Sheriff’s Office or the Fire Protection District. They know the current fire location, and the direction is it moving
Where are your areas of refuge? These will be used only if an evacuation is not possible and will be temporary. You can find these along your evacuation route in the CWPP (Community Wildfire Protection Plan) which can be found on the Fire Protection District’s website. Community Wildfire Protection Plan — Platte Canyon Fire
If you don’t or can’t drive, who will provide transportation? Have at least five people you can call for help
What to wear: natural fibers, long sleeves, a hat to protect your head. Just consider what you would need to protect yourself if you were caught in an ember storm. Bring an N95 mask for the smoke
Where to reunite with your family
Choose an out-of-area relative or friend for others to call, to check in
Your personal evacuation plan is just that, personal. The level of detail for your plan is your decision. Have a paper copy available and take it with you when you leave, for reference.
