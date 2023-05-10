Park County is a great place to explore mountains, landscapes, wildlife and diverse summer events.
Many vendors through the years have enjoyed the variety of summer events including Bailey Days, Burro Days, Festival in the Clouds, Hartsel Days, special events in Guffey and more. This year, there are more events and even more opportunities for vendors to sell and showcase their products, services, food and beverages, arts and crafts.
The following is a partial listing of Park County Summer events and contact information.for vendors:
The Town of Alma has two large events this summer, the Elevation Music Festival and the 25th Annual Festival in the Clouds.
The Elevation Music Festival, presented by World Music Development, will be held June 30 - July 2. Vendor information can be found at www.elevationmusicfest.com. The website advises applying early, as there are a limited number of spaces available. The organizers may be reached at elevationmusicfest@gmail.com Fees for arts and crafts vendors are $200, and for food vendors $400. Electricity is an extra $75.
Alma’s Festival in the Clouds takes place July 14 - 15 and includes live music, food, art vendors and camping. More information for visitors and vendors can be found at www.almafoundation.com.
The Bailey Days festival will be held June 24 and 25 this year and features space for many vendors.
“Calling all local businesses, don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the biggest Bailey Days event yet–sign up to become a vendor,” the Bailey Days team posted on Facebook. Booths (10’ by 10’) are $250 for retail and non-profit vendors and $250 for an additional adjoining booth, 10’ by 10’. Food vendor booths are $350, and there is also a $50 electricity fee. Vendor applications can be found on the Bailey Days Facebook post and clicking on the link within the April 11 post.
Fairplay has a large number of events, the largest being Burro Days, which takes place July 28 – 30, 2023. Vendor booth information can be found at www.burrodays.org. On this website, scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on Vendors for the application and information, which also includes a map showing available space. Booth spaces for arts and crafts are $180 and $200 for food vendors. Spaces are 12’ by 12’.
Fairplay’s Independence Day Celebration is a one-day event and also offers vendor booths for the low price of $25 per booth for a 12’ by 12’ space. This event includes the Fairplay Community Flea Market. More information on applications can be found by calling Julie Bullock of the Town of Fairplay, 719-656-0115. Also, more detailed event information can be found at the website www.visitfairplay.net. The full summer event schedule is also posted on this website.
The Park County Fair, which includes the weekend rodeos in Fairplay, also welcomes vendors. The dates of the fair are July 7 - 16. The vendor application can be found on the website www.parkcofair.com/vendor-information. Vendors may also contact MacKenzie Rohman, 303-775-5590 or Parkcofair.co@gmail.com. There are three different options this year. One is for Fair Week, July 13 - 15; another is July 8; and the third is July 8 plus July 13 - 15. Booth prices range from $50 to $200, depending on type of booth and dates. The electricity fee is $15.
The Hartsel Days Annual Festival closes out the summer with two days of fun, Aug. 26 and 27.
The vendor application is on the Hartsel Days Annual Festival Facebook page.
The booth cost is $65 for the weekend. The nonprofit rate is $35. There is a $10 fee for electricity. More information can be obtained by emailing hartseldaysannualfestival@gmail.com.
Guffey, Lake George, Florrisant and other areas have special events also and are often announced on social media.
