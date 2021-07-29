Lake George Fire Protection District has announced that two more of its firefighters have completed a 160- hour course and are now certified Colorado Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). They are joining the ranks of the other four already certified EMTs within the department.
Kelly Borders, the administrative assistant for LGFPD is paid for her duties in the office. But her role as a firefighter is strictly volunteer. Borders was born in Frankfurt Germany due to her father’s service in the Army. Her father was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs when she was six and her mother decided they were home. In 1989, Border’s and her husband Jim St. Clair moved to Houston due to St. Clair’s job and in 2012 they moved to Lake George.
Borders was hired as administrative assistant to the LGFPD in February of 2016 and two months later began going to trainings as a volunteer firefighter.
“I love our community and being able to serve it. I really am grateful that I get to serve with a department that brings compassion and professionalism to our calls,” she said.
Chad Timinskis is originally from Michigan, but through the years lived in Colorado off and on. He permanently moved to Colorado in 2018 after buying property to build on in Lake George. He joined the fire department a little over two years ago and after beginning his firefighter training, became certified as an Emergency Responder.
“I like the diversity of calls we respond to. Cliff rescue, Search and Rescue, wildland and structure fires, water rescue, and medical. Helping people on what is possibly the worst day they’ll ever have is rewarding,” he said.
Timinskis owns a laser FX company that can handle anything from a simple concert beam show with stage lighting to large festivals. He has also created specialized animated shows for corporate entities as well as medical charities.
Borders and Timinskis attended the EMT course at Manitou Springs Fire Department for 15 weeks starting March 2, as well as passing the practical and written exams and National Registry Test which is required to become certified EMTs.
LGFPD is 99% volunteer and boasts 24 responders; 23 volunteers, which include one Junior Firefighter and one reservist. The chief is included, except she is paid. Of the 24, six are EMTs, seven are Emergency Responders (EMR), and 11 are First Responders with Basic Life Support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Certification.
Besides having many of the volunteers trained and certified in a variety of medical procedures, these men and women are qualified in all aspects of firefighting, both structure and wildland.
“Getting state certification for structure fire can be problematic for volunteers. It is difficult to find a class that is both local and held during the evenings and weekends when volunteers are not at their regular jobs,” explained Susan Bernstetter, Fire Chief.
Although the volunteers might not hold certifications, they receive in-house training to qualify them to do the job that needs to be done. Most of the volunteers have completed many wildland fire trainings that are needed for certifications and to hold various levels of “Red Cards” that allow them to work with the United States Forest Service. These positions can be on the ‘fire line,’ hauling truckloads of water or doing structure protection during a wildland fire. If the fires extend beyond the first day, there is the opportunity for those volunteers to be paid by the USFS.
Most all of the volunteers received Incident Command Training through FEMA. Training classes are held Monday evenings for three to four hours covering a variety of techniques and learning the equipment as well as continuing education for medical. In order to maintain certifications, there are mandatory annual requirements. Other trainings include water rescue, ice rescue, vehicle extrication, propane emergencies, hazardous materials awareness and too many others to list. Whenever there is a specialized training available, they take advantage of it, but often times, no certificates of completion are offered. Most of the more specialized trainings are held over one or two weekends. LGFPD also conducts training with neighboring agencies to better acquaint themselves with the other departments.
“It is impressive the amount of time these volunteers put in for training, and the responsiveness when a call for help comes in. I am proud of the dedication and willingness displayed by these men and women who make up LGFPD,” Bernstetter concluded.
