Geotechnical drilling

Geotechnical drilling at the site of the future Wild Horse Reservoir outside of Hartsel.  

 (Photo courtesy of Aurora Water)

The Wild Horse Reservoir project is making slow progress, but progress nonetheless.  

The City of Aurora is building a new water reservoir outside of Hartsel with a target completion date of approximately 2030. The site is about six miles west of Spinney Reservoir.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.