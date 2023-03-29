The Wild Horse Reservoir project is making slow progress, but progress nonetheless.
The City of Aurora is building a new water reservoir outside of Hartsel with a target completion date of approximately 2030. The site is about six miles west of Spinney Reservoir.
“Aurora’s existing water rights from the Arkansas and Colorado rivers will be the source of water,” per the Aurora government website. “No new rights or decrees are being pursued for this project. The reservoir would be ‘off-channel,’ meaning no river or stream flows into or out of the reservoir.”
“We are excited entering the permitting phase because we can see a path forward,” Greg Baker, manager of Aurora Water public relations, said.
Before the permitting phase, geotechnical studies had to be completed, and there is an additional geological survey that will be completed. Aurora Water managers will be working with the Bureau of Land Management for permits required to proceed including a dam 50 permit, wildlife mitigation permit from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency and the county’s 1041 permit.
“After study, the size of the reservoir is currently slated for storage capacity of 93,000 acre-feet of water,” said Rich Vidmar, Aurora Water resource manager, said.
“Based on the geology of the site, the reservoir will be deeper than the original plan and cover less area; the dam will be higher.”
Additional project updates from the Aurora government website include the following:
“Dam feasibility is moving forward and good progress is being made on the selection of a dam type. The dam study should be finished by the end of this year. When completed, the 30 percent design will begin and progress to completion sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.
“Pipeline work is also moving forward, and an alternate has been selected.
“Two-thirds of the land needed to build the reservoir has been acquired.”
Details about the potential recreational uses of the WHR are not determined at this time. One factor for consideration will be who will manage the recreational uses. This may fall under the CPW agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.