The South Park Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fairplay officials welcomed two new businesses to Front St. in Fairplay Aug. 20: River Wilding and Wizards of the Peaks.
“The town of Fairplay has been very blessed to welcome a great variety of new businesses over the past two years...25 of them, to be exact,” Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just said.
River Wilding is a small storefront on Front St that offers vintage clothing for sale, consignment pieces, as well as items created by local artists and others based in the U. S.
Jenny Kenyon, owner of River Wilding, is also an artist and has been metalsmithing for over 20 years. Kenyon teaches metalsmithing and also offers the space in the back of the store for creative classes taught by a variety of local artists.
More information and photos of their products for sale can be found on their Facebook page and always in person for a retail therapy visit to the RW store.
Wizards of the Peaks is a neighborhood game store, which opened in the beginning of July.
The three owners are Lindsay Wood, Ryan Johnson, and Jessie Mazurek.
The store sells tabletop games including Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon, and more. They also have board and card games, as well as game accessories.
Not only do the owners sell games, they also provide a game-playing space and host weekly events. Events so far include Friday night Magic, Saturday DnD with offerings for all ages, and Sunday Board Game Night. Thursdays are card game nights. Beginning in mid-September, Pokemon will be offered on Monday nights.
The owners of the store are passionate about providing additional entertainment options for adults and children in the community.
“We need more ways to spend time together away from screens and bars,” Lindsay Wood said. “We also have kid-friendly games and events and are expanding them with school in session.”
Wood continued, “We welcome all people to come and enjoy playing games with each other. Majority women owned, LGBTQ+ safe space.”
Wizards of the Peaks has a Facebook page, and the owners can also be reached by email at info@wizardyendeavors.com; or even better, interested gamers and shoppers will enjoy stopping by in person.
