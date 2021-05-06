Dave Harvey, who partly honed his skills in silversmithing to appease his wife’s appetite for jewelry, is now a respected and published silversmith who finds the stones and then creates beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Harvey is Park County Creative Alliance’s Artist of the month for May.
Harvey was born in 1952 and raised on his grandmother’s ranch in Pinon, Colo., north of Pueblo. He attended school in Pueblo, graduating from Pueblo County High School in 1971. He graduated as part of the Gold Cord in the top 10% of his class.
He attended Colorado State University graduating in 1976 with a degree in microbiology with an emphasis on ichthyology (study of fish). While in college, he wanted to take a course in silversmithing, but the class was full. When the instructor found out Harvey could weld, he made way for him to be his assistant, and Harvey ended up teaching and learning at the same time.
Harvey met his wife, Lark, in high school and they attended 4-H camps and other activities in Pueblo. They were married in 1972. As stated earlier, he got into silversmithing for his wife, but his fascination with rocks and gems actually started when he was quite young and would go fishing with his grandfather. He would get bored fishing and started rock hunting. He was given a jewelry making kit and began to tumble and polish his own rocks and gems. He made jewelry using glue; he now says the word glue, to a silversmith, is a four-letter word.
After college, he sought out a fish hatchery in Broadwater, Neb. and ended up owning it for 15 years. Missing Colorado, he returned and worked for Coors as a water technician in research and development for ten years, retiring in 1996.
The Harveys moved to Hartsel and started a ranch, Lazy Quarters, to raise cattle. Harvey took over a blue barite mine in the Hartsel area, which he named the Blue Bee. He also found various specimens of blue agate on his ranch. Also at that time, the Harveys purchased the Bayou Salado Real Estate building in Hartsel and turned it into a gallery and gift shop under the same name.
Harvey began to make his own tools and perfect his silversmithing at the shop. To obtain a website, they came up with the name Rocky Mountain Gifts and Rocks. They offer a full line of silver jewelry, rocks, artwork and decorator items for the home or office.
Harvey will also make custom jewelry. Their gallery includes trademarked Redhawk original acrylic art, southwest style pottery, horsehair pottery, and Native American carvings, jewelry, and artifact art. Local artisan handcrafted creations are also available: quilting, leather accessories, candles, pine needle weaving, crochet, pottery and beadwork.
Harvey’s silversmithing has been featured in the Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist, an American magazine dedicated to lapidary interests such as gemology, jewelry design, metalworking, mineralogy, rocks and gemstones. Harvey is a rock hound who finds, cuts and polishes blue agate and other local stones. He then sets the stones in unique creations. Harvey knows the stones up close and personally, and no dyes or heat treatments are used.
Bayou Salado is located at the west end of Hartsel in a canary yellow building. They are open year-round. In the winter months, they are open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, they are open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day.
As an added adventure, you can visit the Blue Bee mine, which is only two miles from the shop and is available for tours May through October.
The digger fee is $10 for the day, but you do need to provide your own tools to dig your own blue barite crystals. These crystals are photo activated, which means when you put them in the sun, they turn blue. “If you can’t find any, I’ll give you a white cane,” mused Harvey.
You can visit their website www.rockymountaingiftsandrocks.com, or you can call them at 719-836-2458. Better yet, stop by 12561 Highway 24 in Hartsel; you won’t be disappointed.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring Map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
