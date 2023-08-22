The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 held their August meeting Aug. 14 after a July break. Board members Sheri Bezzant, Garrison Genschorck, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt were present, creating a quorum.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting.
The board immediately began by reading a letter of resignation from board member Tammy Potter, citing a move to Oregon as the reason for her resignation. Potter was appointed to the board in the spring to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Amy Carman. The agenda was then amended to add the resignation approval under Action Items.
Public Participation
There were no public comments related to agenda items.
Presentations
The Husky Highlight was on Chris Burns, a PCHS graduate and local business owner, and on
Michelle Cook, a PCHS graduate and PCSD staff, working as the Deer Creek Preschool Administrative Assistant.
Information/Discussion
Preschool Construction Updates with representatives from GH Phipps, RTA, and Artaic Group. GH Phipps is the recommended Contract Manager/General Contractor with four overseeing the project including Kevin Mahoney, Vice President from Denver, and Steve Iori, Project Superintendent from Bailey.
GH Phipps has reached out to over 150 subcontractors and tradesmen with a strong focus on local participation for bids on the preschool construction project. There were over two bids per trade received, sometimes as many as five or six. From these bids, a guaranteed maximum price was calculated that includes mechanical, electrical and structural. There may be some unknowns once the project begins.
Permits are expected to be issued in one to two weeks. Abatement will be completed in August and September before construction begins. The site will be fully partitioned off with air testing completed.
The group emphasized that there is a great deal of work up front that needs to be completed before construction begins. The upfront work includes contracts and shop drawings.
Genshorck asked, “Is mitigation tested for lead or asbestos?”
The group answered, “We’ve already utilized a subcontractor for testing.”
Construction should begin in October with a December completion date.
The guaranteed maximum price is $1,787,980. Building costs are within 3% of original price.
Bezzant asked, “Are building costs more stable now with supplies and pricing?”
“Things are still changing, but not as crazy as a year or two ago,” answered Mahoney.
Genschorck asked for clarification on the site preparation.
The group explained that the current preschool playground equipment is only five years old and in good condition. They are working with the manufacturer to move the equipment and recertify it with new surfaces. This includes moving the Emily Keyes memorial, dirt work, any underground utility work, fencing and a concrete wall on the west side of the playground to block the wind. There will be a decent separation between the sidewalk and the playground.
Drop off will take place directly west of the playground area with 20-minute parking signs for preschool drop off.
The proposal has a section for furnishings, which was clarified to mean window treatments, door frames, etc. Furniture will be moved from the current preschool location.
4th Quarter Financials were presented by Mrs. Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services.
The district received 98.7% of budgeted revenues. Forest Service and some other revenues came in higher than budgeted.
Expenditures also fell short of the budget.
Money budgeted for preschool in last year will be rolled into this year’s preschool project.
ECE (Early Childhood Education) Fund 19 was the last quarterly reporting as a stand-alone, revenues slightly over finished in great shape. The state has changed how these funds will be reported, and there are still questions on UPK (Universal Pre-K) funding structure. Internally it will be in the general fund with code changes specifically for tracking UPK.
Nutritional Services Fund came in good and did not need additional support from the general fund. Expenditures and revenue were well within check. Food costs have stabilized.
Federal Fund revenues, which are special education salaries and benefits, are behind expenditures.
Swimming Pool Fund performed better on revenues and expenditures than budgeted.
Bond Redemption Fund was under revenue with expenditures right where they need to be.
Student Activities Fund year-to-year revenue was 32% higher than previous year. Still, it was overspent on budgeted expenditures. The district is trying to spend down this fund. Booster club has helped with their contributions to this, decreasing expenditures from the fund.
There was a first reading of the recommended changes to the following BOE Policies: EF, EF-E-2, EFC, JFBB-R, A and GDBA-R 4.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt explained that it was good to get back to these updates. The project to update and align district policies with Colorado Association of School Boards policies was finished in June. Now the district will just need to keep up with updates. EF, EF-E-2 and EFC are changes to nutritional services, mostly legal references including a discrimination policy. JFBB-R was an oversight as it was reviewed by the subcommittee, but was never put on the agenda. GDBA-R 4 is Placement of the Support/Classified Salary Schedule that needs an update to reflect current practice.
Anti-discrimination language may merit some discussion. In reviewing the nutritional services discrimination policy, it became a concern that this was inconsistent throughout the policies with wording.
“When there is an omission I wonder why. I want our policy to reflect what the actual law says.” said Winefelt. “We should be consistent all the way through and consistent across all policies.”
Bezzant added, “We do want to be consistent, but not a major change since the policy reflects the law.”
Schmidt and Secretary to the Board Ryan Johnson will review and bring all affected policies to the board allowing the public time to comment.
Four-Day Academic Week Update
Schmidt began, “I am pleased to say so far it is going very well, but it is only 3 days in.”
Schmidt then went over the most concerning aspects when planning the new schedule.
The combined PM bus route has all but one bus at 50-70% capacity. Bus 4 is 85% of capacity.
“The first drop off and pick up are always a little chaotic, but have improved except for a couple of grumbling teenagers due to waiting at the elementary school for those students to load,” said Schmidt.
The district will continue to gather data and see how it is going.
VanDeHey asked, “Is there room for students and backpacks?”
Transportation Director Matt Flores responded, “It is tight, but it fits.”
Grab and Go lunches for Fridays: waiting to determine demand.
Remedial instruction at FMS and PCHS this week will begin this week. Students must send an email by the end of the day Wednesday to allow teachers time to schedule.
The Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies has a licensing capacity of 40 right now. The club is not at capacity yet. They will need more staff to accommodate full capacity.
Field trips will be mid to late September, shoring up schedule and cost.
Attraction and retention of staff was a big reason for moving to a four-day academic week. The district is now fully staffed except for a mechanic.
Student enrollment looks good, but solid numbers are not in yet.
Schmidt will give another update in a month.
Action items
Amended the agenda to add resignation of Tammy Potter from the BOE from Aug. 14 and make a resolution to declare a vacancy. Vacancy occurred within 90 days of an election and will not be appointed.
The Board approved GH Phipps to be the contractor for the preschool renovation project with the proposed contract including the guaranteed maximum price of $1,787,980.
Winefelt commented, “I felt the proposal was extremely thorough. I am very pleased with the process and feel confident in the contract.”
“I was on the interview committee,” said Genschorck. “They did a fantastic job, and we had some good options.”
The Board approved the PCHS STAR pilot program for the 2023-2024 school year.
“I think looking into the curriculum it looks great,” said Winefelt. “We were supposed to be sent an MOU (Memoradum of Understanding) but didn’t receive that in the packet.”
Schmidt responded, “Everything is online, cost is a portion of a teacher and printing.”
“Did we have a link on the website for public review?” asked Winefelt.
Schmidt responded, “We didn’t have any requests for review.”
Superintendent’s report
89% of AP students scored three or better. 15 students scored with fives, the highest possible score.
The district is waiting on performance frameworks and the district’s performance on standardized tests, which should be received within the next week.
“I think we are trending upwards,” said Schmidt. “I will give a detailed breakdown in upcoming meetings.”
Two more graduates were added to the class of 2023 by completing needed credits. Two more did not make it and are exploring options. That makes the total graduates for the class of 2023 at 52.
Electric signs are up at the high school. The Deer Creek Elementary sign is going up. The signs are for use for community, non-profit events as well as district events.
Back-to-school nights were well attended. The purpose was to give as much information as possible.
Fall sports are in full swing. This is the second week of mandatory practice at PCHS.
The sale of the Rosalie Property closed.
Additional water-bottle filling stations have been installed.
Tiffany Williams, PCHS teacher, received an award for teen driver safety program.
Consent agenda
The board approved minutes of the June 12, 2023, regular meeting, the placement of Cheyenne Meise and Evelyn Ashton on the classified salary schedule in accordance with current policy GDBA-R, check registers and the personnel report.
A donation of $150 from Katy Davis with X Health and Fitness was accepted.
Citizens Comments pertaining to School or District Operations
Havens Gunther from Mountain Dental Hygiene Services asked if she could do dental screenings when the school nurse consultant completed vision and hearing screenings. Gunther told the board she was told previously that she could not charge for these dental screenings completed in the school. She would like to have permission to charge for screening by billing insurance, Medicaid or do as a sliding scale.
Board members’ reports and communications
Winefelt thanked Jason Rayburn and TJ’s Wood Products for the frame around the electric sign.
Bezzant commented that DCE Back to School Night was the biggest turnout since Mr. Lubansky has been there. It was wonderful. Plans for preschool were up and people were excited. A survey was given, and 76 people stopped to complete the survey with three quick questions involving communication between the district and families. Overwhelming response was the use of email.
If anyone is not receiving email, check the parent portal to be sure that your email is up to date. Please contact board members and Mr. Schmidt, and consider attending a board meeting or work session if you are concerned with anything happening with the board or in the district.
Winefelt would like the board to consider having a standing work session.
“I think it is imperative that we engage with our community in a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Winefelt.
The board then discussed the need for a special meeting to finalize language for a bond issue. Such a meeting must be to the Park County Clerk by Sept. 8 and must be reviewed by legal before it goes to the county. No decisions will be made at a work session. The language will be voted on at a regular meeting.
The work session is scheduled for Aug. 28 in the boardroom at 6:00 p.m. to discuss bond language.
7:32 adjourned.
