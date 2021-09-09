Bailey Theatre Company (BTC) is riding high after a very successful fundraising event at Aspen Peak Cellars. BTC is ready to announce their forth fundraiser: a reading of “A Life in the Theatre” by David Mamet. The reading will be at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and will be starring Bailey’s own Bill Bruner along with Steffen Beal.
The show gives a glimpse into what life in the theatre is really about. It looks at the life of a longtime theatre actor Robert, read by Bill Bruner, and a new upcoming actor John, read by Steffen Beal, and the interactions they have as they work together in a theatre doing various roles.
The interesting twist is to the show is that all onstage performances are actually not played to the audience as the backstage relationships are the true meat of this play. The show has had many revivals including a stint in London and on Broadway where Sir Patrick Stewart played the part of Robert.
“A Life in the Theatre” originally opened at the famed Goodman Theatre in Chicago, where Mamet got his start, in 1977. David Mamet is best known for his writing of television and movie scripts but began as an accomplished playwright in Chicago. His best known works are “American Buffalo,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” which later became the movie “About Last Night” starring Demi Moore and Rob Lowe.
BTC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that started in Bailey in Feb. of 2020. BTC hopes to bring Denver quality theatre to the Bailey area to locals and tourists to give them a reason to come out and enjoy the theatre. A recent study by the National Endowment for the Arts showed that in Colorado the arts account for the third highest revenue producing businesses. The arts ranked above, Transportation, Mining and Utilities accounting for over $16B in the state’s economy.
In another recent study there is a direct correlation between consumer spending and the arts. A patron of the arts will spend additional money in an area that focuses on the arts. This additional spending includes restaurants, shops, bars and overnight accommodations. In fact, the average patron will spend an additional day in the area just to attend a theatre event.
BTC has had strong support from the local business community and many local community members. BTC wants to bring “Denver quality theatre to Bailey” to help the local businesses increase their sales & their customer base.
BTC has had three successful fundraisers since Feb. 2020 and BTC hopes to be able to produce a season of three productions next year. In addition to the play readings, BTC is running a capital campaign to make next season possible, they are trying to raise $50,000.
This money will be used to rent a space and produce three full productions. For more information on the fundraiser or to give your charitable contribution to BTC, checkout their Facebook page www.Facebook.com/BTCBailey.
Tickets are now on sale for their next fundraiser, Oct. 16 at Glen Isle Resort on EventBrite: https://tinyurl.com/bmfsxdeu or by calling Bill at 720-463-1023.
