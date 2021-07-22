When one of the board members of the Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) was chatting with Roger and Julie Greenweld, owners of the Jefferson Market on the corner of CR 77 and Highway 285 in Jefferson, the idea of a new mural for the side of the building was discussed. The Greenwelds thought that something reflecting the history of Jefferson and South Park would be a wonderful addition.
As the idea grew, it seemed to present an opportunity for the PCCA to develop a project under its History Inspiring Art program that could result in something for the residents of Jefferson to be proud of and even have the possibility of participating in the actual painting.
Funding was achieved from the South Park National Heritage Area and the Denver, South Park & Pacific Historical Society. PCCA members and professional artists, Faith LeFever, Tambralyn Peterson and Alyssa Serpentini became the lead artists on the project.
The design that was chosen features an image representing Engine number 9 (that sits in Breckenridge) which was the last passenger train to come through the area before the railroad shut down in 1937. The background will highlight the mountains, wildlife, railroad history, and life in South Park.
Roger Greenweld repainted the wall in preparation for the mural. The artists have begun to work on the mural and are doing most of the painting and are going to also create a grid somewhat similar to a paint by number scheme to allow volunteers to help fill in some of the background areas.
The target date is August 21 to coincide with Como Railroad Days. “We wanted to be able to do an art project that would help give the people of Jefferson something that they can be truly proud of for years to come,” said Linda Balough board member of PCCA.
“And some residents may actually be able to say, ‘I helped on that’ “ she concluded.
Those traveling through Jefferson can glimpse the work in progress over the next few weeks as the artists and volunteers move forward with the work.
