Sheri Bezzant took her newly appointed seat with the Platte Canyon School District RE-1 School Board after taking the Oath of Office for the regular meeting on Monday evening. Board members Katie Spodyak, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, and Frank VanDeHey were also present. The meeting included lengthy presentations from Superintendent Mike Schmidt related to COVID protocols and safety procedures.
Spodyak thanked all the candidates for participating in the interviews for the vacant Board seat.
Spodyak then acknowledged former Board member Mike Frazier who recently passed away.
Public Participation
Regina Thomas, a parent of a Deer Creek Elementary student addressed the Board. Thomas explained that she has an extraordinary situation taking care of an ill parent in her home. She stated, “The district needs a better way to disseminate COVID information.” Thomas explained that she pulled her son out of school for seven days after she found out there were several positive COVID cases in her son’s classroom. She found out about these cases from other parents.
Information/Discussion
Schmidt presented the first draft of the 2022-2023 school calendar. The calendar starts with the preferred 4-day week. The calendar balances the number of days for each semester which puts winter break back one week. The calendar is open for comments and will go to the Collaborative Problem Solving Team (CPSP) on Sept 20.
Schmidt then gave a detailed presentation on the district’s COVID related procedures. Schmidt explained that the district saw a surge of positive cases in the first two weeks of school, but this has tapered off.
Overall, the district has had 33 students test positive for COVID with at least 12 of those cases likely household transmission. Seven staff have tested positive with at least four of those likely household transmissions. Schmidt emphasized, “Where it was contracted, we don’t really know.”
Schmidt presented data and graphs obtained from Colorado. Schmidt compared Park County numbers to state numbers. The death rate for COVID is as low as it has been since the pandemic began.
Schmidt then compared Aug 2020 to Aug 2021, asking “What is different?” The first difference, stated by Schmidt, is that there is a different variant which is more contagious for school-aged children.
The second difference is that we now have a vaccine. Coloradans that have received at least one dose is at 75%. The state has a fully vaccinated rate of 68%. In Park County, 52.1% are fully vaccinated.
There are currently no statewide or countywide mask mandates is the third difference.
The fourth difference is that there are now effective treatments available.
While the school district does not have the authority to quarantine students, data shows there have been a number of quarantines of students and staff. Deer Creek Preschool has not had any quarantines. DCES has had 84 students quarantined, with four positive test results after quarantine. FMS has had 85 students quarantined with five positive test results after quarantine. PCHS has had 15 students quarantined with one positive after quarantine. The district has had 14 staff quarantined, some more than once.
PCSD COVID protocols are recommending masks at all locations. Masks are mandatory on transportation by federal law. The district recommends social distancing in all possible areas. Fresh air ventilation with air purifiers is provided in all instructional spaces. Hand washing/sanitation stations are provided.
While the district has a 24-hour rule of a student having a negative test before returning school, Schmidt explained, “This is the hardest to enforce.”
Schmidt then reviewed the three controversies surrounding district COVID policies. Controversy #1 is “Do masks prevent COVID transmission?” Controversy #2 is “Do quarantines prevent COVID transmission?” Controversy #3 is “Does COVID pose a serious risk for PCSD?”
During discussion, VanDeHey stated, “Keep gathering data and see where the science takes us.”
“I would like to know what people are thinking about it. There is a difference between the schools and I want to know the Board is getting those opinions,” stated Carman.
VanDeHey concluded, “We all want our students in school and safe in school no matter what side you are on.”
Schmidt then presented the Board with Safe School for K-12 draft. This plan is required by state law and will be presented to District Accountability Committee (DAC) in final form on Oct 6.
Each school saw an attendance rate within the mid-90% for the 2020-2021 school year.
Deer Creek Preschool had an enrollment of 39 for the 2020-2021 school year, increased to 80 this year. DCE had an enrollment of 323 for 2020-2021, increased to 334 this year. FMS had an enrollment of 176 for 2020-2021, decreased to 172 this year. PCHS had an enrollment of 225 for 2020-2021, increased to 254 for this year.
In the area of disciplinary actions, DCE had 18 documented cases, a decrease over previous years. FMS had a 12.3% decrease in disciplinary actions. PCHS saw a significant decrease across all events except drug possession. There were no expulsions during the 2020-2021 school year.
Schmidt then explained the School Safety Plans with the 13 required topics.
Next steps for the School Safety Plan is to upgrade facilities and equipment; bring more cameras online; provide better, more in-depth trainings; continue partnership with first responders; expand wellness opportunities for staff; increase harassment training; and get the Active Alert Network active.
Superintendent’s Report
The PCHS dress code is being reviewed as it unfairly targets female students. A change in the dress code will also impact FMS.
Parent/teacher conferences at PCHS were held last week with poor attendance.
The Master Plan is moving forward and will begin to involve the community.
Sports are in full swing.
The bond issue is on the Nov ballot.
There are several job openings in the district.
The district will extend the personal COVID leave days for staff into this school year using COVID relief money.
CPSP will meet in October.
Consent Agenda
Under the consent agenda, the Board approved minutes to meetings on Aug 9 and Aug 31. Spodyak explained there was an unintentional email sent to three Board Members, however, there was nothing in the email. Authorized signers and Aug check registers were also approved.
In the Personnel Report, the following staff were approved: Andrew Holton and Carlos Vazquez for PCSD licensed substitutes, Katherine Mueller for FMS 7th grade language arts teacher, and Denise Armbruster for Deer Creek Preschool teaching assistant.
Citizen’s Comments
Gary Fisk addressed the Board with two concerns. He felt the Board should hire their own School Resources Officers privately. He also felt citizens needed more time to review the bond issue before it was put on the Nov ballot.
After a busy evening with a special meeting beginning at 5 p.m., the Board adjourned the regular meeting at 7:52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.