Smiles

All smiles in Florissant, as Mike Demuth, Amelia Demuth, Maddie Carpenter, Annie Demuth, Rylan Conley, and Ryan Conley serve the Fish Fry.  

 (Photo courtesy of Mike Demuth)

The organizers of the Adopt a Park project couldn’t be more pleased with the turn-out for their fundraising Fish Fry, August 13.

Over 100 people came not only to enjoy the dinner, but  also to visit with organizers Ryan Conley and Michael Demuth and learn about the future of the park.

