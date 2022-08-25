The organizers of the Adopt a Park project couldn’t be more pleased with the turn-out for their fundraising Fish Fry, August 13.
Over 100 people came not only to enjoy the dinner, but also to visit with organizers Ryan Conley and Michael Demuth and learn about the future of the park.
The Florissant Community Park was built in 2002, but the years have not been kind to the playground equipment, and Demuth and Conley decided to not only replace the equipment, but to go bigger and better and give the community of Florissant a safe place for kids to play and for getting together for picnics, BBQs, and gatherings. They are also hoping to add a few amenities, as well.
The committee has been meeting monthly with Fred Clifford of Teller County Parks Department and County Commissioners, who gave initial approval for county funding. The county will assist in writing grants, and they are working closely with Rob Siever at Keystone and Associates and Rocky Mountain Recreation, thea company providing the playground equipment.
Organizers state they are looking at a start date of spring 2023; the $1335 raised through the fish fry brings the total to over $13,000, and they have exceeded their initial goal of $10,000. This will get them to phase one of the overall project, but organizers need more funds for what is a very expensive undertaking. The equipment they are looking at and all the improvements to the park will last upwards of 30 years.
If you missed the Fish Fry, but still want to donate, you can find Adopt the Park Florissant at Gofundme.com. You can also follow the progress on Facebook at Adopt the Park - Florissant.
