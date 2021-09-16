America’s Mountain Barrel Racing Series finished up their season Aug. 29 at the Lake George Community Park and Arena with their final competition for the year and awards.
The winners of the Pee Wee Division are First Place Eva Achord, Second Place Mina Achord both winning a gift certificate from Outpost Feed and Ranch Supply, a belt, and a medallion. Ophelia Burns and Paisley Berry both won medallions.
The top three winners in 1D Open are Abby Carrington with Xena – Champion, Kristen Hendewerk – Reserve Champion both getting buckles and in Third Place is Abby Carrington with Camel winning a pair of barrel reins.
In the 2D Open are Abby Carrington with Camel – Champion, Sally Ann Fosha – Reserve, both winning buckles and Allison Lane in Third Place winning a pair of reins.
The 3 D Open winners are Waverly Schaffner – Champion and Sissy Sonnier – Reserve both getting buckles and Abby Carrington with Xena placed Third winning a pair of reins.
In 4 D Open, the Champion buckle went to Lori Dilisio and Rosa May took home the Reserve Champion buckle and Wavery Schaffner won the reins.
In the Novice Division the Champion buckle went to Megan Jauregui, Brandy Bunt Reserve buckle and Angel Thomas took home a set of reins.
Thanks to the efforts of Steve and Kim Plutt, America’s Mountain Barrel Racing Series is able to offer this seasonal event allowing girls from as far as Calhan to compete in four open divisions as well as Novice and Pee Wee. Today’s barrel racing horses not only need to be fast, but also strong, agile, and intelligent. Strength and agility are needed to manoeuvre the clover leaf course quickly in as little distance as possible. The goal of the rider is to get the horse to “hug the barrels” as close as possible without knocking over the barrels and get the horse to follow her commands.
These girls work hard with their horses and have beautiful belt buckles to show for their efforts.
