The Park County Republican Party leadership structure has resembled that of a revolving door as of late, and that trend continued May 10 when recently-elected Party Chair Mike Smith abruptly resigned.
Smith announced his resignation prior to the open discussion portion of the party’s regularly scheduled meeting.
“I resigned because a considerable portion of those within the party have views and opinions much different than my own, and also because my current career responsibilities with the county have grown to the point that being chair for the party really isn’t practical due to time constraints,” Smith said.
Longtime Republican and Park County resident Greg Trouth stated for the record that the party would be meeting within the next couple of weeks to elect another chair.
“Being a part of the committee is a lot of work, and many new volunteer members discover that careers and personal obligations prevent them from serving,” Trouth said.
The Second Vice Chair of the committee, Sam Barringer, also spoke about the resignation and the state of leadership within the party.
“Folks in this area are very independent, opinionated and passionate,” Barringer said. “So you’re not always going to get an absolute consensus from this group. Any time you have a change of leadership, there has to be a transition phase. So we will reset, reconvene and rebuild our leadership structure within the party very soon.
