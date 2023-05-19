The Park County Republican Party leadership structure has resembled that of a revolving door as of late, and that trend continued May 10 when recently-elected Party Chair Mike Smith abruptly resigned. 

Smith announced his resignation prior to the open discussion portion of the party’s regularly scheduled meeting. 

