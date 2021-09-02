Week of August 23– 29, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 21 animal control calls, 3 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 1 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 14 Motor Assist calls, 9 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 2 Search & Rescue calls, 69 traffic calls and 10 welfare check and 302 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 442 with the following arrests:
Shane Lee Allen from Bailey was arrested 8/28/21 on charges of harassment-strike/shove/kick. He is still in custody.
Brandon Dean McAllister from Aurora was arrested 8/26/21 on charges of 2nd degree burglary-of dwelling; criminal mischief-under $300; motor veh theft/agg 1st-$20k or less; theft-$300-$750. He is still in custody.
Michael Frank Valdez, Jr. from Denver was arrested 8/24/21 on charges of protection order violation-civil. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond 8/24/21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.